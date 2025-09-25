South Africa
Automotive Dealers
    The fastest production car in the world is the Yangwang U9 Xtreme

    A few weeks ago, Yangwang made headlines by setting a new record for the fastest speed achieved by an EV.
    25 Sep 2025
    25 Sep 2025
    The fastest production car in the world is the Yangwang U9 Xtreme

    Not content with that achievement, the Yangwang U9 Xtreme has just become the fastest production car in the world. The U9 Xtreme is a limited series production car limited to 30 units.

    The Yangwang U9 Xtreme blasted to a top speed of of 496,2km/h (308,4mph) at the Automotive Testing Papenburg (ATP) test track in Germany. The record was set by German professional driver Marc Basseng, who was behind the wheel for the previous global EV speed record.

    After completing the high-speed test for Yangwang, he said, “This record was only possible because the U9 Xtreme simply has incredible performance. Technically, something like this is not possible with a combustion engine. Thanks to the electric motor, the car is quiet, there are no load changes, and that allows me to focus even more on the track.”

    Continue reading on Double Apex...

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
