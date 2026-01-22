Trending
Galaxy KDay 2026 expands: Lordkez, Templeboys, and DJ Kent bring fresh energy to Sandringham Farm
Save the date – Saturday, 28 March 2026 – and join us at the beautiful Sandringham Farm in Stellenbosch from 9am to 7pm for a day full of sunshine, family fun, and unforgettable music, brought to you by Samsung and Kfm 94.5.
These latest artists add exciting textures to an already packed line-up, joining the likes of pop sensation Will Linley, soulful veterans Liquideep, commanding vocalist Ard Matthews (Just Jinjer), heartfelt Msaki, lyrical dynamo YoungstaCPT, and crowd favourite Booshle G. This carefully crafted bill promises a rich and diverse musical journey for everyone attending.
Hennie Myburgh, Kfm 94.5 station manager, says: “Welcoming Lordkez, Templeboys and DJ Kent adds exciting new dimensions to Galaxy KDay 2026. Sandringham Farm provides a stunning backdrop for these extraordinary artists to connect with our Western Cape audiences. Our mission remains to create unforgettable moments of music, joy and community – and this broadened line-up promises just that. The energy is palpable, and we can’t wait to share the day with everyone.”
Rae Hargreaves, head of Marketing MX, Samsung South Africa, adds: “Galaxy KDay keeps getting better, and the 2026 edition is getting even bigger. We’re excited to announce three more incredible artists to an already unmissable line-up. Templeboys are set to bring their infectious energy and feel-good rhythms, with DJ Kent adding his signature house sound that South Africans know and love, and Lordkez will deliver her fresh, soulful edge that speaks to music fans. These additional acts will bring even more depth and diversity to a festival that’s all about connection, shared moments, and unforgettable live experiences. And as Samsung, we’re proud to help create a platform which blends music, technology, and culture.”
Event details
- Date: Saturday, 28 March 2026
- Venue: Sandringham Farm, Stellenbosch
- Gates open: 9am
- Show starts: 11am
- Show ends: 7pm
Tickets:
- General access (GA): R400
- Kiddies (3–12 years GA): R180
- Family pack: (2 GA + 2 Kiddies): R1,000
- Chill Zone (18+ only): R750
- Hospitality Area (18+ only): R1,500
Tickets are selling fast, with over 50% of general access already sold. Secure yours now at http://www.ticketmaster.co.za/ before they’re gone.
Don’t miss your chance to experience this ultimate family-friendly music celebration at one of the Western Cape’s most iconic venues. Whether chilling with family, enjoying the Chill Zone or indulging in the Hospitality Area, Galaxy KDay 2026 promises outstanding music, great food, and unforgettable vibes.
Get ready – Galaxy KDay 2026 is shaping up to be a day to remember!
