Why the Samsung Z Fold7 is a redemption for the brand

Foldable phones are becoming better on all levels, from software to hardware. And Samsung, now, seems to have caught up to the best foldable phones on the market with its new Z Fold7 with meaningful upgrades. After spending a month with the Z Fold7 as my daily driver, a few standouts emerged: a premium build, a smooth and reliable folding mechanism, a surprisingly slim and light profile, a front screen that feels like a regular phone, and a welcome addition in the form of a 200MP camera.

Using the Galaxy Z Fold7 day-to-day, the experience is largely impressive, though not without minor quirks. When unfolded, the expansive 7.6-inch main screen delivers a truly immersive canvas, whether you’re streaming, gaming, or multitasking.

The display supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, keeping animations and scrolling buttery smooth, while Samsung’s under-display camera (UDC) design is now less noticeable, allowing content to take centre stage.

Flex Mode adds even more versatility, letting you split apps, pop them into windows, or control media hands-free, which is particularly useful for video calls or content creation.

The front cover screen also feels like a regular phone, making single-handed use practical for texting, browsing, and notifications. However, the large main screen does pick up fingerprint smudges easily, and the foldable panel isn’t quite as durable as a traditional flat screen, so some care is needed.

Additionally, certain apps and pages don’t scale perfectly, leaving odd aspect ratios on parts of the interface, while the phone’s sharp edges make it less comfortable in pockets compared to other flagship devices.

Camera update

The Z Fold7 camera system was a highlight: the 200MP main sensor was excellent for flexible-angle shots and detailed images, while features like Generative Edit can make quick adjustments, such as removing bystanders from photos, easy and intuitive.

Selfies, video calls, and creative shooting are all enhanced by Camera and Screen Sharing with Gemini Live, allowing real-time interaction with the AI assistant while sharing what you see.

Performance was flagship-level. The Z Fold7 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor (region-dependent), and hyper-fast 5G connectivity ensured smooth streaming, downloads, and gaming.

Multitasking felt natural thanks to Samsung’s Taskbar and improved gestures, and apps from Google and Microsoft are optimised to take advantage of the foldable format. Storage options are generous, ranging from 256GB up to 1TB, catering to power users who need room for media and apps.

Battery life is decent for a foldable of this size, with the 4,400mAh cell supporting a full day of mixed use, though a larger battery and faster charging speeds would make the experience even better.

Currently, the Z Fold7 supports fast charging up to 45W, topping up the device quickly, but for heavy users, longer screen-on hours might still be a concern.

Design-wise, the phone is thinner and lighter than its predecessor, making it more pocketable, but the edges are sharp, which can make carrying it in tight pockets less comfortable.

Overall, the combination of a massive foldable display, high refresh rate, top-end cameras, premium build, and flagship performance makes the Z Fold7 a compelling device, even if some minor ergonomics and software scaling issues remain.

Verdict

Some argue that genuine improvements in smartphones have plateaued, with flagship devices offering little more than minor tweaks each year.

Samsung is often cited in this debate, particularly for its Galaxy S series. But with the Galaxy Z Fold7, that argument doesn’t quite land. The device brings real, tangible upgrades; it’s thinner, lighter, and now armed with a 200MP camera, making it feel like a proper step forward rather than a routine refresh.

The Z Fold7 is polished and a genuinely good foldable phone. Samsung may have arrived a little later than some rivals, but the Fold7 shows that timing doesn’t diminish just how strong this device really is.