Cape Town to dazzle in April with the debut of Lumenocity – The Art of Light

A new large-scale cultural event is set to position Cape Town at the forefront of immersive creative experiences. Introducing as Lumenocity – The Art of Light - is a festival dedicated entirely to light-based art, storytelling and interactive technology.

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Taking place from 9–12 April 2026 in the Company's Garden, the four-night festival will transform the city centre into an open-air gallery of light, blending art, design and digital innovation into a multi-sensory public experience.

Lumenocity is expected to attract thousands of visitors, including tourists, families and art enthusiasts, contributing to increased footfall and economic activity in the city.

Designed and produced entirely by South African creatives — including renowned illustrator Yay Abe — the festival aims to showcase the depth of local talent while positioning Cape Town as a global destination for creative-tech experiences.

“Lumenocity is about igniting wonder — that moment when imagination feels real,” says Gareth Hadden, founder and creative producer of the festival. “It’s about showing how creativity can shape the future of cities.”

Immersive experiences drive engagement

At the heart of Lumenocity is a curated journey of more than 20 large-scale installations and interactive artworks, designed to encourage exploration and participation.

Key highlights include:

Projection mapping installations across the South African Museum and National Gallery



A 10-metre light tower featuring a fully immersive LED “cave”



The Beam of Hope, a visible column of light projected across the city skyline

From illuminated pathways and responsive artworks to ambient performances, the festival transforms public space into a dynamic, interactive environment.

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Strategic partnerships powering the platform

The festival has secured key partnerships that underscore its positioning at the intersection of culture, media and brand innovation.

Mini South Africa has joined as an official partner, supporting the development of immersive installations and digital artworks. The collaboration aligns with Mini’s long-standing association with progressive design and creative culture.

Meanwhile, Kfm 94.5 has been announced as the official media partner, playing a central role in amplifying the event through on-air storytelling, live broadcasts, presenter integration and audience engagement campaigns.

The platform is further supported by collaboration with dentsu and CSA, reflecting a broader convergence between media, marketing and cultural production.

Driving economic and creative growth

Beyond its visual spectacle, Lumenocity is positioned as an economic and developmental catalyst.

The festival aims to:

Stimulate tourism and local spending



Create employment opportunities across creative and production sectors



Provide platforms and mentorship for emerging artists

By activating a central public space at scale, the event contributes to Cape Town’s broader placemaking and cultural economy strategies.

A vision beyond 2026

Lumenocity is not a once-off event. It forms part of a longer-term vision to expand light-based experiences across the city.

Future plans include:

Extending installations throughout the Company’s Garden precinct



Developing citywide light trails



Activating iconic landmarks



A proposed large-scale projection mapping of Table Mountain

“Cape Town is a city shaped by light — from its landscapes to its people,” says Hadden. “Lumenocity is about amplifying that identity and showcasing it to the world.”

By merging art, technology and storytelling, the festival reflects a broader shift toward immersive, participatory experiences that engage audiences beyond passive consumption.

Event details

Venue: Company’s Garden, Cape Town

Dates: April 9-12, 2026

Tickets available at Quicket.co.za.