South Africa
Marketing & Media OOH
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

ProvantageKena OutdoorBohemianHuman8Cape Marketing AgencyBroad MediaMakeReignMediaHeads 360Domains.co.zaIncubetaBrave GroupKantarClockworkHoward AudioWe Do DigitalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    How international pop culture figures are driving the rise of iconic out-of-home visibility

    International pop culture figures are increasingly reshaping how iconic out-of-home sites are experienced, shared, and amplified. Recent moments at the Soweto Towers demonstrate how premium out-of-home locations now extend far beyond physical audiences into global digital culture.
    Issued by Kena Outdoor
    23 Jan 2026
    23 Jan 2026
    How international pop culture figures are driving the rise of iconic out-of-home visibility

    When global internet phenomenon iShowSpeed recently visited Johannesburg and Soweto, millions of viewers followed his journey in real time. His visit transformed local culture into a globally shared digital experience and highlighted the growing influence of international pop culture figures on how places are seen, experienced, and remembered.

    A defining highlight of the visit was his stop at the Soweto Towers, a landmark long embedded in South Africa’s cultural and visual identity. The visit was livestreamed to approximately 4.9 million viewers in South Africa at peak and amplified further across social platforms. As a result, the towers were repositioned from a local landmark into a globally visible out-of-home media moment.

    This was not an isolated occurrence.

    Just weeks earlier, Grammy-winning music executive Jermaine Dupri shared imagery from the Soweto Towers during his South African visit. The post introduced the landmark to his international audience in an organic and culturally resonant way. By situating the towers within the everyday life of Soweto, the imagery reinforced their symbolic power while extending their reach through a different global creative lens.

    How international pop culture figures are driving the rise of iconic out-of-home visibility

    For Kena Outdoor, which owns the branding rights currently displaying Grandpa, Vaseline, and Shield artwork on the towers, these moments illustrate a clear shift in how out of home media functions in today’s landscape. Iconic sites are no longer limited to physical exposure within their immediate surroundings. They now operate at the intersection of culture, travel, digital storytelling, and global attention.

    As livestream clips, social media reposts, and mainstream media coverage circulated internationally, the Soweto Towers and the brands featured on them became part of a shared global visual narrative. What was once a high-impact local advertising site evolved instantly into an internationally viewed media asset.

    In today’s attention economy, outdoor advertising no longer ends at the roadside. Iconic locations now exist simultaneously in physical space and digital ecosystems, where a single cultural moment can multiply reach across continents. Sites like the Soweto Towers sit at the intersection of movement, culture, and global visibility, offering brands the rare advantage of local relevance with international exposure.

    Read more: Out-of-Home, pop culture, Kena Outdoor
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Kena Outdoor
    Kena Outdoor is a Billboard Media Owner & Brand Communications Specialist that offers a selection of High Impact Billboards across SA.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz