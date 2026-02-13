South Africa
Marketing & Media OOH
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Media Development and Diversity AgencyJuno MediaLumicoIncubetaInsight SurveyTractor OutdoorBroad MediaBrave GroupAdvertising Media ForumClockworkOur Salad MixCaxton MediaKLAPrimedia BroadcastingAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    A citywide love takeover hits Sandton’s digital billboards this Valentine’s Day

    Kena Outdoor, a leading digital out-of-home (DOOH) media owner, is bringing a Valentine’s Day digital billboard love takeover to Sandton, featuring real South African couples across high-impact digital screens as part of its 2026 'Own a Billboard Moment' campaign. The initiative transforms premium outdoor locations into public celebrations of authentic love stories, showcasing how digital outdoor media can turn personal milestones into unforgettable shared city experiences.
    Issued by Kena Outdoor
    13 Feb 2026
    13 Feb 2026
    Kena Outdoor’s Valentine’s campaign 'Own A Billboard Moment' on a 3m x 6m digital screen on Katherine Drive towards Grayston Drive
    Kena Outdoor’s Valentine’s campaign 'Own A Billboard Moment' on a 3m x 6m digital screen on Katherine Drive towards Grayston Drive

    The campaign invites couples from across South Africa to share their journeys, from first meetings to lifelong commitments, for the opportunity to see their stories displayed on iconic digital billboards. By transforming everyday moments into large-scale public celebrations, Kena Outdoor continues to demonstrate the emotional storytelling power of digital out-of-home media in connecting people, brands, and communities.

    As part of the campaign’s featured storytelling series, Dexter and Philile Holyoake have been selected as one of the spotlight couples. Their inspiring journey, from a school-day crush to marriage, family, and building a life together, will be showcased across premium digital screens at Nelson Mandela Square, Katherine Drive towards Grayston Drive, and Rivonia Road outside the Wedge Shopping Centre, reaching high-volume commuter traffic travelling to and from the N1 Rivonia interchange towards Sandton.

    Having first met during their school years, Dexter and Philile’s relationship grew from a youthful friendship into a lasting partnership built on patience, shared dreams, and unwavering commitment. Over the years, their love has evolved through life’s milestones, from early ambitions and personal growth to building a family together, reflecting a modern South African love story rooted in resilience, partnership, and shared purpose. Their billboard feature celebrates not only romance, but the journey of choosing each other every day.

    A citywide love takeover hits Sandton&#x2019;s digital billboards this Valentine&#x2019;s Day

    “Our digital platforms allow people to create unforgettable public moments,” says Jonathan Maphumulo, digital out-of-home manager and programmatic lead at Kena Outdoor. “As part of our Valentine’s Day DOOH content plan, the love story of Dexter and Philile Holyoake will be flighted across our premium digital screens in a scheduled slot rotation throughout the day. This high-frequency exposure ensures their story is widely seen, turning their celebration of love into a shared citywide experience.”

    Members of the public are encouraged to look out for Kena Outdoor’s Valentine’s Day love declarations across participating digital screens and to follow Kena Outdoor’s social media platforms for future campaign participation opportunities.

    This Valentine’s Day weekend, love declarations will light up Kena Outdoor’s digital screen network across the city, transforming everyday spaces into a shared canvas for love, one billboard moment at a time.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Kena Outdoor
    Kena Outdoor is a Billboard Media Owner & Brand Communications Specialist that offers a selection of High Impact Billboards across SA.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz