A citywide love takeover hits Sandton’s digital billboards this Valentine’s Day

Kena Outdoor’s Valentine’s campaign 'Own A Billboard Moment' on a 3m x 6m digital screen on Katherine Drive towards Grayston Drive

The campaign invites couples from across South Africa to share their journeys, from first meetings to lifelong commitments, for the opportunity to see their stories displayed on iconic digital billboards. By transforming everyday moments into large-scale public celebrations, Kena Outdoor continues to demonstrate the emotional storytelling power of digital out-of-home media in connecting people, brands, and communities.

As part of the campaign’s featured storytelling series, Dexter and Philile Holyoake have been selected as one of the spotlight couples. Their inspiring journey, from a school-day crush to marriage, family, and building a life together, will be showcased across premium digital screens at Nelson Mandela Square, Katherine Drive towards Grayston Drive, and Rivonia Road outside the Wedge Shopping Centre, reaching high-volume commuter traffic travelling to and from the N1 Rivonia interchange towards Sandton.

Having first met during their school years, Dexter and Philile’s relationship grew from a youthful friendship into a lasting partnership built on patience, shared dreams, and unwavering commitment. Over the years, their love has evolved through life’s milestones, from early ambitions and personal growth to building a family together, reflecting a modern South African love story rooted in resilience, partnership, and shared purpose. Their billboard feature celebrates not only romance, but the journey of choosing each other every day.

“Our digital platforms allow people to create unforgettable public moments,” says Jonathan Maphumulo, digital out-of-home manager and programmatic lead at Kena Outdoor. “As part of our Valentine’s Day DOOH content plan, the love story of Dexter and Philile Holyoake will be flighted across our premium digital screens in a scheduled slot rotation throughout the day. This high-frequency exposure ensures their story is widely seen, turning their celebration of love into a shared citywide experience.”

Members of the public are encouraged to look out for Kena Outdoor’s Valentine’s Day love declarations across participating digital screens and to follow Kena Outdoor’s social media platforms for future campaign participation opportunities.

This Valentine’s Day weekend, love declarations will light up Kena Outdoor’s digital screen network across the city, transforming everyday spaces into a shared canvas for love, one billboard moment at a time.



