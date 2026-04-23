This is your way: Burger King launches Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu menu

The special-edition menu and accompanying 360 global media campaign features collectible Mandalorian and Grogu mugs, eight collectibles figurines, custom content and special immersive store takeovers ahead of the film’s theatrical release on 22 May

Burger King® is bringing the Force to flame-grilling. Starting 27 April, a limited-time menu inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu lands in South African restaurants and across the globe, just in time for the film’s theatrical release on 22 May.

Inspired by the epic storytelling and iconic characters of The Mandalorian and Grogu, the new menu delivers bold flavours, immersive packaging and exclusive collectibles for fans of all ages. Whether you ride alone or with your crew, there's something in this galactic adventure for everyone.

Menu innovation and special King Jr® meal collectible figurines are landing in restaurants in over 70 markets worldwide, supported by an out-of-this-world 360 media campaign including a custom spot. Select markets will join in and amplify the fun with immersive store takeovers, a limited in-app game and fan-first social and influencer activations.

The new menu is designed to let fans enjoy the adventure:

For adult fans

The campaign introduces two limited-edition meals: the Galaxy Burger Meal and the Mandalorian and Grogu Bounty Burger Meal, each served on uniquely themed Star Wars buns.

Kids can join the adventure too

Kids can enjoy the limited-time Mandalorian King Jr® Meal, available at all BK® restaurants while stocks last, featuring 8 Mandalorian and Grogu figurines.

Each meal is served in special packaging, available while stocks last, featuring elements that create an immersive galactic experience.

“This collaboration allows us to blend the bold flavours our Guests love with the storytelling and excitement of one of the most iconic franchises in entertainment,” said Sabrina Ferretti, vice president, Burger King International. “From craveable limited-time menu items to fan collectible mugs and toys, we’re giving fans of all ages a fun and flavourful way to celebrate the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu.”

“Star Wars is built on creating stories and experiences that invite fans to step into the worlds they love,” said Lylle Breier, EVP marketing partnerships, promotions, and events at the Walt Disney Studios. “Collaborating with Burger King in over 70 markets globally for the release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, allows us to extend that storytelling beyond the screen in a fun, unexpected way. We’re thrilled that Burger King is bringing phenomenal immersive in-store experiences, new custom content, and incredible food innovation and packaging to the fans, as we count down to this exciting theatrical release.”

Guests can embark on the adventure by ordering the Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu menu at all Burger King® restaurants – for a limited time only, while stocks last.



