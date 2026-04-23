South Africa
Retail Food & bev. services
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

KLAMall of AfricaA-OSH EXPOScan DisplayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    This is your way: Burger King launches Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu menu

    The special-edition menu and accompanying 360 global media campaign features collectible Mandalorian and Grogu mugs, eight collectibles figurines, custom content and special immersive store takeovers ahead of the film’s theatrical release on 22 May
    Issued by Burger King
    23 Apr 2026
    23 Apr 2026
    This is your way: Burger King launches Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu menu

    Burger King® is bringing the Force to flame-grilling. Starting 27 April, a limited-time menu inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu lands in South African restaurants and across the globe, just in time for the film’s theatrical release on 22 May.

    Inspired by the epic storytelling and iconic characters of The Mandalorian and Grogu, the new menu delivers bold flavours, immersive packaging and exclusive collectibles for fans of all ages. Whether you ride alone or with your crew, there's something in this galactic adventure for everyone.

    Menu innovation and special King Jr® meal collectible figurines are landing in restaurants in over 70 markets worldwide, supported by an out-of-this-world 360 media campaign including a custom spot. Select markets will join in and amplify the fun with immersive store takeovers, a limited in-app game and fan-first social and influencer activations.

    The new menu is designed to let fans enjoy the adventure:

    For adult fans

    The campaign introduces two limited-edition meals: the Galaxy Burger Meal and the Mandalorian and Grogu Bounty Burger Meal, each served on uniquely themed Star Wars buns.

    Kids can join the adventure too

    Kids can enjoy the limited-time Mandalorian King Jr® Meal, available at all BK® restaurants while stocks last, featuring 8 Mandalorian and Grogu figurines.

    Each meal is served in special packaging, available while stocks last, featuring elements that create an immersive galactic experience.

    “This collaboration allows us to blend the bold flavours our Guests love with the storytelling and excitement of one of the most iconic franchises in entertainment,” said Sabrina Ferretti, vice president, Burger King International. “From craveable limited-time menu items to fan collectible mugs and toys, we’re giving fans of all ages a fun and flavourful way to celebrate the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu.”

    “Star Wars is built on creating stories and experiences that invite fans to step into the worlds they love,” said Lylle Breier, EVP marketing partnerships, promotions, and events at the Walt Disney Studios. “Collaborating with Burger King in over 70 markets globally for the release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, allows us to extend that storytelling beyond the screen in a fun, unexpected way. We’re thrilled that Burger King is bringing phenomenal immersive in-store experiences, new custom content, and incredible food innovation and packaging to the fans, as we count down to this exciting theatrical release.”

    Guests can embark on the adventure by ordering the Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu menu at all Burger King® restaurants – for a limited time only, while stocks last.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Burger King
    Welcome to BURGER KING® South Africa, the HOME OF THE WHOPPER®.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz