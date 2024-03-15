Burger King South Africa celebrates local talent with the Suidoosterfees

Burger King® South Africa is thrilled to announce its collaboration with the prestigious Suidoosterfees. The two entities will come together to celebrate the rich tapestry of Cape Town's talent. This event is a reflection of community spirit and cultural vibrancy. It promises to be a spectacular showcase of local singing, dancing, acting, and much more.

The Talent Search Semi-Final, which is a significant event of the partnership, is scheduled to take place on 16 March 2024, at the iconic V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre. The event is expected to attract a large audience from across the Western Cape, who are enthusiastic to support their local stars. Devoted Suidoosterfees fans can look forward to a wide range of activities, live performances, and giveaways that have become a hallmark of the festival over the years.

Ezelna Jones, Burger King's marketing executive, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership: "Burger King® is honoured to join forces with the Suidoosterfees in fostering a celebration about people, our rich cultures, and the diversity that we hold dear. The community's support has embraced us, and we see this as our chance to reciprocate that love, dedicating ourselves to social causes that matter."

This family-friendly event is more than just a gathering; it is a melting pot of excitement, love, and unity, drawing together people from every walk of life for a cause that resonates with all. This year, the semi-finalists from Cape Town and the neighbouring towns and regions vie for the top honours, with lucrative prizes: R10,000 for the supreme winner, free year-long training at Dance For All for the star dancer, and an exclusive contract with the talent agency 33 And Me for one fortunate aspirant.

Burger King® invites everyone to revel in the thrill and excitement of the Suidoosterfees. Come and witness the adrenaline, passion, and artistry as we celebrate the community's heartbeat - its talent.

About Burger King® South Africa

Burger King® South Africa is a leader in the quick-service restaurant industry known for serving high-quality, great-tasting, and affordable food. Founded in 1954, Burger King® is the second-largest fast-food hamburger chain in the world and has been a favourite in South Africa for several years.



