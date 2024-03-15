Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Burger KingQuickEasy SoftwareMegaVision MediaBroad MediaRand ShowBluegrass DigitalOnPoint PRIpsosNinety9centsPDCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

FMCG Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Burger King South Africa celebrates local talent with the Suidoosterfees

    Issued by Burger King
    15 Mar 2024
    15 Mar 2024
    Burger King® South Africa is thrilled to announce its collaboration with the prestigious Suidoosterfees. The two entities will come together to celebrate the rich tapestry of Cape Town's talent. This event is a reflection of community spirit and cultural vibrancy. It promises to be a spectacular showcase of local singing, dancing, acting, and much more.
    Burger King South Africa celebrates local talent with the Suidoosterfees

    The Talent Search Semi-Final, which is a significant event of the partnership, is scheduled to take place on 16 March 2024, at the iconic V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre. The event is expected to attract a large audience from across the Western Cape, who are enthusiastic to support their local stars. Devoted Suidoosterfees fans can look forward to a wide range of activities, live performances, and giveaways that have become a hallmark of the festival over the years.

    Ezelna Jones, Burger King's marketing executive, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership: "Burger King® is honoured to join forces with the Suidoosterfees in fostering a celebration about people, our rich cultures, and the diversity that we hold dear. The community's support has embraced us, and we see this as our chance to reciprocate that love, dedicating ourselves to social causes that matter."

    Burger King South Africa celebrates local talent with the Suidoosterfees

    This family-friendly event is more than just a gathering; it is a melting pot of excitement, love, and unity, drawing together people from every walk of life for a cause that resonates with all. This year, the semi-finalists from Cape Town and the neighbouring towns and regions vie for the top honours, with lucrative prizes: R10,000 for the supreme winner, free year-long training at Dance For All for the star dancer, and an exclusive contract with the talent agency 33 And Me for one fortunate aspirant.

    Burger King® invites everyone to revel in the thrill and excitement of the Suidoosterfees. Come and witness the adrenaline, passion, and artistry as we celebrate the community's heartbeat - its talent.

    About Burger King® South Africa

    Burger King® South Africa is a leader in the quick-service restaurant industry known for serving high-quality, great-tasting, and affordable food. Founded in 1954, Burger King® is the second-largest fast-food hamburger chain in the world and has been a favourite in South Africa for several years.

    NextOptions
    Burger King
    Welcome to BURGER KING® South Africa, the HOME OF THE WHOPPER®.

    Related

    The campaign inspired political change in Honduras. Source: YouTube.
    Ogilvy dominates as most awarded network in Warc Creative 100 for fourth consecutive year
    3 days
    Embracing plant-based lifestyles: A look at vegan and vegetarian trends among South African consumers
    KLAEmbracing plant-based lifestyles: A look at vegan and vegetarian trends among South African consumers
    Burger King South Africa spreads smiles with 'The Small Pleasures' campaign
    Grey AfricaBurger King South Africa spreads smiles with 'The Small Pleasures' campaign
    Burger King unveils exciting &quot;Full-on SA Flavour&quot; campaign for Peri-Peri Chicken range
    Grey AfricaBurger King unveils exciting "Full-on SA Flavour" campaign for Peri-Peri Chicken range
    Burger King is going the X-Tra Mile to give away X-Traordinary prizes
    Burger KingBurger King is going the X-Tra Mile to give away X-Traordinary prizes
    Burger King introduces a sizzling new addition: Black Mamba Peri-Peri Sauce
    Burger KingBurger King introduces a sizzling new addition: Black Mamba Peri-Peri Sauce
    South Africa's growing love for 'local is lekker' fast food
    Insight SurveySouth Africa's growing love for 'local is lekker' fast food
    In need of small pleasures? Grey Advertising Africa and Burger King's newest radio ads
    Grey AfricaIn need of small pleasures? Grey Advertising Africa and Burger King's newest radio ads
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz