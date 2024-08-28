Crafting memorable experiences: Effective branded merchandise strategies for events

Okay, let’s set the scene here. Imagine you're walking through your local mall, and someone asks for a moment of your time. You're in a hurry, but the allure of getting something for 'free' makes you pause – maybe you end up leaving with a toothpick tester, a cap, or a perfume sample? Or leave Burger King with one of their paper crowns? Or perhaps, you leave a festival with a new branded cup in hand after seeing your favourite local artist?

Now, think about it – how often have these items ended up in the bin, long forgotten in a jacket pocket, or lost at the bottom of your purse?

We know the answer – one time too many.

When done right, branded merchandise not only promotes brand recognition, but also ensures ongoing consumer engagement long after the event has ended.

So how can you, as a brand, maximise the impact of your promotional giveaways?

The importance of branded merchandise

Branded merchandise is more than just a freebie. It serves as a tangible reminder of a brand's presence and can be a powerful tool for fostering a connection with consumers. For merchandise to provide lasting value, it needs to be desirable, useful, and relevant to the consumer's lifestyle.

Consider these factors below when making your next branded merchandise choice:

1. Cultural relevance

Cultural relevance is critical in determining the effectiveness of branded merchandise. According to a 2023 study by Promotional Products Association International (PPAI), 79% of consumers are more likely to keep a promotional product if it is culturally relevant to them. Brands must consider the cultural context and interests of their target audience when selecting promotional items.

Example: Castle Lager, a South African beer brand, created custom Zulu beadwork bottle openers that were distributed during local cultural festivals. These bottle openers resonated with locals and were highly valued by recipients, enhancing the brand's connection to its cultural roots.

2. Timing

The timing of giveaways can significantly influence its reception and perceived value. Aligning giveaways with specific seasons or events can enhance their relevance. According to a 2024 Event Marketing Institute report, 67% of consumers are more likely to retain a branded item if it is provided during a relevant occasion.

Example: During the Covid-19 pandemic, many brands pivoted to offer items such as branded face masks and hand sanitisers, meeting an immediate consumer need and reinforcing the brand's relevance and responsiveness to global health concerns.

3. Emotive connection

Creating an emotional connection through branded merchandise can lead to higher retention rates. Emotional branding, as noted by the Harvard Business Review, can boost consumer loyalty by 52%. Items that evoke positive emotions or personal memories can transform a simple giveaway into a cherished keepsake. For example, a notebook with personalised inspirational quotes can appeal to consumers on an emotional level, encouraging them to use it frequently.

Example: During the annual Cape Town Jazz Festival, Coca-Cola partnered with a South African charity organisation to distribute reusable cups featuring artwork from local artists affected by poverty. Each cup had a QR code linking to the artist's story, creating an emotional connection between the festival-goers and the artists. This initiative not only supported local talent but also provided festival attendees with a memorable and meaningful souvenir.

4. Consumer sentiment

Understanding consumer sentiment is crucial for ensuring the effectiveness of branded merchandise. Consumers are more inclined to keep items that reflect their values and beliefs. A 2022 survey by the Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI) found that 83% of millennials prefer brands that align with their personal values. Brands should conduct regular sentiment analysis to tailor their merchandise offerings to reflect the current mindset of their audience.

Example: During an Earth Day event, South African fashion retailer Mr Price offered free reusable tote bags made from recycled materials to customers who participated in a store-based recycling drive. This initiative not only promoted sustainability but also encouraged consumer involvement in environmental efforts, aligning with the growing demand for eco-friendly products.

5. Practicality

Practicality is perhaps one of the most significant factors in determining whether a piece of branded merchandise will be used or discarded. Items that serve a functional purpose in consumers' daily lives are less likely to be thrown away. The PPAI study revealed that 89% of consumers keep promotional products that are useful to them. This includes items like USB drives, phone chargers, or kitchen gadgets.

Example: Samsung distributed free portable phone chargers to attendees at one of their tech summits. These chargers, branded with the Samsung logo, provided immediate value to participants who needed to keep their devices powered throughout the event, ensuring Samsung's brand was visible and useful long after the event ended.

6. Exclusivity

Offering exclusive items can increase their perceived value and desirability. Consumers often appreciate feeling special or part of a select group. Limited-edition merchandise can create a sense of exclusivity and urgency, prompting consumers to hold onto these items. The Event Marketing Institute reported that 62% of consumers felt more positively about a brand that offered exclusive event merchandise.

Example: At the launch of a new sneaker line, Adidas offered a limited number of free, exclusive shoelaces made from recycled ocean plastic to early event attendees. Each pair of shoelaces was uniquely designed and available only at the launch event, making them a coveted item for sneaker enthusiasts and emphasising Adidas's commitment to sustainability.

7. Novelty

Novelty items can capture consumers' attention and spark conversations. Products that are unique or innovative can leave a lasting impression and generate buzz. According to ASI, 74% of consumers can recall the branding on a promotional product they found unique. This could include tech gadgets or items with unusual designs or functions.

Example: At a product launch event, LEGO provided attendees with limited-edition, customisable LEGO figurines that attendees could personalise with different accessories and outfits. This creative and interactive giveaway encouraged participants to share their creations on social media, amplifying LEGO's reach and engagement.

8. Nostalgia

Nostalgia is a powerful marketing tool that can evoke fond memories and emotional connections. Branded merchandise that taps into nostalgia can resonate deeply with consumers, making them more likely to retain and use the product. A study by Nielsen in 2023 showed that 66% of consumers enjoy products that remind them of their past. Incorporating retro designs or themes can enhance the sentimental value of promotional items.

Example: Disney+ offered free collectible pins at some of the Disney theme parks and stores in the US, each featuring classic characters from Disney's early films. These pins were not only sought after by collectors but also reminded attendees of their favourite childhood movies, drew more engagement at their theme parks, and strengthened their emotional connection to the Disney and Disney+ brands.

9. Amplification

While distributing free merchandise at events can effectively engage consumers, being strategic about who receives these items can significantly enhance their impact. By targeting influencers, celebrities, or individuals with a substantial social media following, brands can leverage their reach to amplify the visibility and desirability of their merchandise. According to Influencer Marketing Hub, businesses earn an average of $5.20 for every $1 spent on influencer marketing, highlighting the effectiveness of leveraging influencers to amplify brand reach.

Example: Glossier, an international beauty brand, often sends their new products to influencers with large followings on platforms like Instagram. The brand's strategy of focusing on influencers who embody the brand's aesthetic and values has helped them achieve widespread recognition and desirability.

A few of our favourite examples:

International examples:

Carmex branded keychain campaign

Carmex, a popular lip balm brand, launched a campaign in Australia where they gifted branded keychains to influencers. These keychains were designed to hold a tube of Carmex lip balm, ensuring users didn't lose it before it was finished. The keychain included a lid attachment, allowing consumers to rotate lip balm bottles and always have them handy. Initially, these keychains were exclusively distributed to influencers, creating an illusion of exclusivity and desirability. This strategic distribution encouraged social media sharing and significantly amplified the campaign's reach. Due to its popularity and demand, Carmex eventually made the keychains available for purchase on their website.

Stanley at BST Hyde Park 2024

At the British Summer Time (BST) festival in Hyde Park, Stanley, a brand known for its durable outdoor products, set up a pop-up store that engaged festival-goers with interactive games. Participants had the chance to win popular Stanley merchandise, such as the iconic Stanley cups, branded tote bags, and caps. In addition to the games, the event featured workout sessions throughout the day, with Stanley cups given as rewards to participants. This approach not only promoted health and wellness, aligning with the attendees' interests but also enhanced brand visibility and engagement by encouraging participation and sharing on social media

Local examples:

Vuse personalised e-cigarettes

At a recent event, Vuse successfully captivated attendees, and we as Tradeway crafted an innovative personalisation station where consumers could purchase exclusive e-cigarettes and customise them using iPads. This interactive experience allowed individuals to personalise their devices with custom texts, designs, or images, witnessing the transformation of their product in real-time. This strategy was successful as it fostered an emotional connection by allowing consumers to create a product that felt unique to theirs, thereby enhancing brand loyalty. The exclusivity and novelty of customising e-cigarettes on-site encouraged social media shares, amplifying Vuse's reach beyond the event itself.

Robertson’s 100 year anniversary: Spice profiles

To celebrate its 100th anniversary, Robertsons offered a unique experience at various events and pop-up stores by allowing individuals to create personalised 'spice profiles'. Attendees, with the help of our Tradeway promoters and mechanics, selected their preferred spices, which culinary experts then blended to create custom spice blends. By enabling attendees to craft their own spice blends, Robertsons fostered an emotional connection, making the product feel personally significant. The opportunity to work with culinary experts added a sense of novelty and exclusivity, making the experience memorable. This interactive engagement highlighted Robertsons' expertise and history, while the practical nature of the spice blends ensured continued brand engagement at home.

Branded merchandise, when thoughtfully selected and strategically distributed, can significantly enhance brand activations and leave a lasting impression on consumers. By considering all the factors above, brands can choose merchandise that not only captures attention but also encourage ongoing engagement and brand loyalty.

