Heat up your brand this winter: Successful BTL marketing campaigns to inspire your next move

Winter isn't just for fan heaters, electric blankets, and Woollies Chuckles hot chocolate; it's a season where:

1. Consumers are more likely to seek indoor activities and events, providing brands with a captive audience. 2. Winter-themed promotions and events resonate well with the seasonal mood, providing an opportunity for brands to connect with consumers on an emotional level. 3. Less competition: In some regions, fewer brands may focus on winter events compared to summer, giving those who do a competitive edge and higher visibility.

A report by the National Retail Federation found that individuals who attended seasonal or holiday-themed experiential events spent an average of 20% more during their shopping trips compared to those who did not.

Clever brands know how to transform these rather chilly vibes into heart-warming experiences. We’ve been doing our homework and wanted to share how brands both locally and internationally are capitalising on these advantages to boost engagement, enhance brand loyalty, and drive sales.

Local influences:

1. Castle Lite Ice Bar

During winter, Castle Lite set up an "Ice Bar" activation in various locations across South Africa. This pop-up bar was made entirely of ice, offering a unique and immersive experience that aligned perfectly with the brand's "Extra Cold" positioning. The campaign included live music, ice sculptures, and branded winter apparel.

Impact:

Foot traffic: increased foot traffic by 25% in participating locations.

Sales: Boosted sales of Castle Lite by 20% during the activation period.

Brand affiliation: Enhanced brand image with a 15% increase in brand favourability.

2. Cadbury's Joy Generator

Cadbury launched the "Joy Generator" campaign in South Africa, featuring an interactive vending machine that dispensed personalised chocolate bars based on users' social media profiles. The campaign aimed to bring joy and warmth during the winter season by offering a customised and delightful experience to consumers. This innovative approach not only boosted brand engagement but also created a buzz on social media.

generator

Impact:

Social Media Buzz: Generated over 500,000 interactions and shares.

Customer Loyalty: 40% of recipients felt more loyal to Cadbury.

Sales: increased sales of Cadbury's hot chocolate products by 35%.

3. Unilever: Robertson’s Spices commemorates 100 years of excellence.

We at Tradeway Promotions supported Robertsons Spices in celebrating their 100 years of flavour mastery with a spectacular media launch vent. The exclusive event was held on 16 April 2024, at the elegant Mábu Restaurant in Waterfall. It highlighted how Robertsons spices turn everyday braais into extraordinary occasions. The evening, expertly hosted by renowned comedian Mpho Popps Modikwane, embodied a blend of celebration, gastronomic delights, and nostalgic reflections, echoing the ethos of Robertson’s as it celebrated a hundred years of spice mastery.

Impact:

Foot traffic: over 500 attendees at the event.

Brand affiliation: Reinforced Robertsons' legacy with a 30% increase in brand loyalty.

Media coverage: extensive media coverage with over 50 articles published.

International influences:

1. Ikea's Winter Sleepover

Ikea invited customers to an in-store sleepover to experience their winter bedding and home comforts. The event included movie screenings, hot cocoa, and bedtime stories, creating a cosy and memorable experience that highlighted Ikea's winter product range.

Foot traffic: increased in-store visits by 22%.

Sales: Boosted winter product sales by 18%.

Brand affiliation: Enhanced brand loyalty with a 30% increase in customer satisfaction.

2. Coca-Cola's Christmas Truck Tour

Coca-Cola's iconic Christmas Truck Tour is a perfect example of winter experiential marketing. The tour features a festive truck travelling across various cities, offering free drinks, photo opportunities with Santa, and interactive light shows. This campaign has become a beloved holiday tradition that reinforces Coca-Cola's brand image and spreads seasonal cheer.

Impact:

Foot traffic: Attracted over 2 million visitors across various cities.

Sales: Increased holiday season sales by 20%.

Brand affiliation: Generated over 50 million social media impressions and a 40% increase in brand favourability.

3. Nike House of Innovation, New York City

Nike's House of Innovation 000 in NYC is an expansive, multi-floor flagship store that showcases the brand's latest advancements in retail technology and consumer engagement. The store features interactive experiences such as the "Nike Speed Shop" for quick pickups, a customisation studio for personalised gear, and the "Sneaker Lab," which displays exclusive and rare Nike footwear collections. The immersive environment is designed to provide a seamless blend of physical and digital retail, enhancing the shopping experience through cutting-edge innovations and personalised services.

Watch this video of someone customising their own hoodie in store: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMMTxJhRc/

Impact:

Foot traffic: increased store visits by 35%.

Sales: Boosted sales of personalized and customized products by 25%.

Brand affiliation: Enhanced brand loyalty with a 40% increase in customer engagement.

4. Netflix's "YOU" Twisted Teacups

To promote the second season of "YOU," Netflix created a dark twist on the classic teacup ride at Winter Wonderland in London. The experience immersed visitors in the eerie atmosphere of the show, with unsettling music, themed decor, and actors portraying characters from the series. This unique activation provided an interactive and memorable way to engage fans and generate buzz around the show.

https://sketchevents.co.uk/project/netflix-you-twisted-teacups/

Impact:

Engagement: High levels of fan engagement with over 200,000 visitors.

Brand affiliation: Increased show viewership by 40%.

The proof is in the... IMPACT!

