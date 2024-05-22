Burger King unveils How We Serve a King campaign, emphasising customer satisfaction

The campaign aims to highlight Burger King's dedication to providing excellent service and value to its customers.

As the Home of the Whopper, Burger King® is known for offering the best burgers in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) category, complete with bottomless soda and creamy mayo that customers love. The brand sets the industry standard for quality and taste, priding itself on using 100% flame-grilled beef patties and natural ingredients without preservatives, colourants, or fillers in all their burgers.

In addition to its exceptional menu offerings, Burger King® regularly runs promotions and exciting offers with significant savings through its App to show appreciation for its customers' ongoing support.

To bring these values to life, Burger King® has collaborated with South African celebrities and influencers Pearl Thusi, Cassidy Nicholson (A Girl Named Cassidy), Nadia Jaftha, and Darren "Whackhead" Simpson to create engaging content that emphasises Burger King's® commitment to customer service and announces the launch of the new Texas BBQ Bacon King Burger.

The Texas BBQ Bacon King Burger features two flame-grilled beef patties, crispy bacon, Burger King's® signature onion rings, tangy BBQ sauce, melted cheese, and creamy mayonnaise, all nestled between a toasted sesame seed bun. This creation aims to delight taste buds and further solidify Burger King's® reputation as a pioneer in culinary innovation.

Ezelna Jones, marketing executive for Burger King® SA, stated, "When Burger King® says 'How We Serve a King,' it's our way of emphasising that our customers are more important than royalty to the brand. We are committed to providing an exceptional dining experience that exceeds expectations and leaves a lasting impression on everyone who walks through our doors, ensuring they receive royal service."

Join Burger King® South Africa on this exciting journey to redefine the meaning of customer service and culinary excellence. Indulge in the Texas BBQ Bacon King Burger and experience why Burger King® reigns supreme in the hearts of burger aficionados everywhere.

For more information, visit Burger King® South Africa's website or download the Burger King® App to stay updated on the latest promotions and offerings.