    Amazon is here: Dentsu South Africa is ready!

    By Sadiqah Levy, issued by Dentsu
    22 May 2024
    22 May 2024
    The wait is over! Amazon, the global e-commerce giant, has made its grand entrance into the South African market. Dentsu South Africa stands at the forefront, armed with expertise and determination, ready to help businesses navigate this new landscape.
    Why Amazon matters

    Amazon’s arrival in South Africa is a game-changer. Customers across the country can now shop from a wide variety of local and international brands, take advantage of great prices, and enjoy same-day and next-day delivery. For businesses, this presents an unprecedented opportunity to tap into a massive customer base and expand their reach.

    Dentsu South Africa: Your Amazon partner

    At Dentsu South Africa, we’ve been preparing for this moment. Our team of over 80 performance specialists is certified across Amazon’s various ad formats, including Sponsored Products, Brands, Brands Video, Display, Amazon Stores, and Managed Services. We’ve honed our skills, studied the algorithms, and cracked the code to success on Amazon.

    What sets us apart? It’s our unique blend of homegrown expertise and global perspective. We understand the nuances of the South African market, the cultural context, and the consumer behaviour. But we also have our eyes on the global trends working with our Global colleagues across USA, Netherlands, and UK, ensuring that our clients stay ahead of the curve.

    When it comes to Amazon advertising in South Africa, marketing teams of brands should keep the following key considerations in mind:


    • Choosing the right agency Partner: Selecting the right Amazon agency partner is crucial.
    • Understanding the competitive landscape: With Amazon’s entry, the South African e-commerce landscape will become more competitive.
    • Localisation and brand trust: Local marketplaces have an edge in terms of brand loyalty and market trust. Amazon has historically stumbled with localisation capabilities, which local marketplaces have excelled at. Brands should leverage this advantage to maintain customer trust and loyalty.
    • Content optimisation: Ensure that your product listings are well-optimised for Amazon’s search algorithms. High-quality images, compelling product descriptions, and relevant keywords are essential for visibility and conversions.
    • Advertising strategies: Understand Amazon’s advertising options, including Sponsored Products, Sponsored Brands, and Display Ads. Develop a targeted advertising strategy to reach your desired audience effectively.
    • Pricing and profit margins: Analyse your pricing strategy and profit margins. Amazon’s competitive pricing may require adjustments to remain competitive while maintaining profitability.
    • Fulfilment methods: Choose between Fulfilled by Amazon (FBA) or self-fulfilment. Each method has its pros and cons, so evaluate which one aligns best with your business goals.
    • Tax and legal considerations: Familiarise yourself with local tax regulations and legal requirements related to selling on Amazon in South Africa.
    • Inventory management: Keep a close eye on your inventory levels. Stockouts can negatively impact your sales and rankings.
    • Customer reviews and ratings: Encourage positive reviews from satisfied customers. Reviews play a significant role in building credibility and influencing purchase decisions on Amazon.

    Maximising growth potential

    While Amazon offers significant advertising opportunities, but don’t forget the local e-retailers. Diversify your presence across multiple marketplaces can help mitigate risks and provide valuable insights.

    At Dentsu South Africa, we are excited to be part of this journey. “Let us embark on this exciting journey together, navigating the complexities of the Amazon marketplace with confidence and determination,” says Roxana Ravjee, CEO dentsu South Africa

    About Sadiqah Levy

    Sadiqah Levy, group performance director at Dentsu South Africa
    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.

