Adidas Originals announces partners for 2024

This year, adidas Originals will collaborate with a dynamic group of artists and designers who are at the forefront of their respective fields, infusing the brand with fresh perspectives and innovative ideas.
2024 Partners:
"We are beyond excited to partner with these incredible individuals, each of whom is a trailblazer in their area of expertise. Together, we aim to inspire the next generation of multidisciplinary talent, fostering a community where creativity knows no bounds," said Kate Woods, Senior Brand Director at adidas South Africa.
Adidas Originals' partnership strategy for 2024 builds on a rich history of creative collaborations. Previous initiatives have included exclusive global fashion collaborations, pop-up events, creative parties, and boundary-pushing creative campaigns and music performances. This year's partnerships promise to continue this legacy, offering innovative campaigns and unique experiences that celebrate the intersection of music, art, style, and movement celebrating the rich culture of South Africa.