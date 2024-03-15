Industries

Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

    Adidas Originals announces partners for 2024

    15 Mar 2024
    Adidas Originals has reintroduced their lineup of partners and welcomes two new faces to the stable, continuing its mission to support and celebrate the vibrant tapestry of South African culture and creatives across music, fashion, and lifestyle.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    This year, adidas Originals will collaborate with a dynamic group of artists and designers who are at the forefront of their respective fields, infusing the brand with fresh perspectives and innovative ideas.

    2024 Partners:

    • Thebe Magugu and Rich Mnisi, leading the charge in the fashion domain with their groundbreaking designs and creative vision.
    • Focalistic, Shekhinah, and Dee Koala, are acclaimed artists who have captivated the music scene with their unique sounds and compelling narratives.
    • Ama Qamata, an actress known for her compelling performances and dynamic presence, bridging the worlds of fashion, lifestyle, and cinema.
    • Newcomers: Que DJ multi-award winning self-taught Gqom producer and Pamela Mtanga a sterling media personality and lifestyle fashion creative are set to bring their distinctive styles and energies.

    "We are beyond excited to partner with these incredible individuals, each of whom is a trailblazer in their area of expertise. Together, we aim to inspire the next generation of multidisciplinary talent, fostering a community where creativity knows no bounds," said Kate Woods, Senior Brand Director at adidas South Africa.

    Adidas Originals' partnership strategy for 2024 builds on a rich history of creative collaborations. Previous initiatives have included exclusive global fashion collaborations, pop-up events, creative parties, and boundary-pushing creative campaigns and music performances. This year's partnerships promise to continue this legacy, offering innovative campaigns and unique experiences that celebrate the intersection of music, art, style, and movement celebrating the rich culture of South Africa.

    Adidas, adidas Originals, Rich Mnisi, Shekhinah, Thebe Magugu, Ama Qamata, Pamela Mtanga, Dee Koala
