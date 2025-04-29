Unlocking global growth for exporting SMEs: Apply now for a game-changing opportunity

Expanding export opportunities with the help of industry experts can unlock significant growth potential for SMEs in the export sector. Programmes that assist these businesses in overcoming challenges and realising their full potential have a powerful impact.

This is the foundation of the SME Growth Exporter Programme, launched in partnership with FNB – a groundbreaking initiative facilitated by SME business development specialists, Edge Growth. The programme invites qualifying South African black-owned exporters (≥51% black ownership) to apply for the 2025 cohort and seize the opportunity to strengthen their international and regional trade capabilities.

Spanning two phases over 18 months, the programme offers comprehensive, intensive, and tailored support across three key areas: skills development, market access, and funding readiness. The goal is to drive business development, enhance export returns, and strengthen trade relations, ultimately fostering sustainable growth and improved market access for five key product categories:

Food products: Processed foods and fresh produce



Beverages: Alcoholic and non-alcoholic



Ready-to-wear: Apparel and jewellery



Home goods: Leather goods, gifting, and décor



Non-prescription health: Beauty, wellness, vitamins, and OTC health products.

Previous participants have benefited through enhanced export knowledge, streamlined operations, increased efficiency, and significant business growth. By reducing barriers to entry and enabling greater international representation, SMEs have expanded their customer and distributor networks and gained the insights to exit unprofitable markets.

A key focus of the programme is market-specific product development, which includes aligning with target markets, improving product packaging, achieving certification, and making necessary product modifications.

SME Growth Exporter Programme success stories:

Global Cuisine, established in 2020 and based in Montague Gardens, is a halaal-certified manufacturer of frozen snacks such as pastries, quiches, samoosas, spring rolls, and rotis. With support from the programme – including funding for CAPEX expansion, digital collateral, expert export guidance, and market access – Global Cuisine expanded into two additional international markets and strengthened its regional operations and efficiency.

NB Skin Science, a skincare brand with over 20 years of expertise, leveraged the programme to secure international compliance certification and marketing collateral. This enabled entry into the EU and US markets. At the same time, the programme supported regional growth via a micro-franchise model, marketing assets, and a sales strategy to improve regional penetration.

Rich Mnisi, a contemporary fashion brand founded in 2014, enhanced its export operations through the programme’s introduction of logistics partners, optimisation of online marketing, and accurate export costing. The programme also facilitated the launch of a jewellery line, increasing both product diversity and market competitiveness.

Moedi Wines benefited from export licensing support, access to US and European markets, and the development of a digital export strategy through an e-commerce platform. The programme also bolstered regional growth through optimised local market activations that complement its international expansion.

Who should apply?

The SME Growth Exporter Programme supports majority Black-owned SMEs (≥51%) that are already exporting food, beverages, apparel, home goods, or non-prescription health products – either directly or via intermediaries.

Eligibility criteria include:

Annual turnover of no more than R40m



At least three months of working capital or runway



SARS-compliant



Willingness to undergo background checks



No outstanding legal matters



Not currently enrolled in another business development programme



Availability of a senior manager or founder to commit to the full 19-month programme

“Funding readiness is a crucial component of export success, enabling SMEs to scale operations, expand market reach, and overcome access barriers. This programme taps into the Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) ecosystem developed by FNB in collaboration with Edge Growth, delivering tailored Business Development Support (BDS) to enhance growth and funding preparedness. Participants may also apply for innovative funding solutions to drive further expansion,” says Heather Lowe, head of SME Development at FNB.

“At Edge Growth, we are committed to transformation and the development of small to medium businesses. That’s why we’ve partnered with FNB to offer this innovative programme, empowering South African black-owned exporters to grow and strengthen their international and regional trade,” says Susan Moloisane, CEO of Edge Growth Solutions.

Only 15 SMEs will be selected to join the programme, which begins on Tuesday, 1 July 2025, and concludes in December 2026. It is delivered in a high-touch hybrid format, combining in-person and online mentorship and support.

Applications open on Monday, 7 April 2025 and close on Sunday, 4 May 2025. Interested SMEs can apply here.



