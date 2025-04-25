Building funding ready B2B businesses: Applications now open for the SME Advancer Programme

There is no question about the crucial role that SMEs play in the South African economy. SMEs that offer products or services directly to other businesses (B2B enterprises) further strengthen the business ecosystem, drive innovation, and contribute significantly to job creation and regional development.

Young Peers, SME Advancer Programme success story

The SME Advancer Programme, in partnership with FNB and small business development specialists Edge Growth, supports B2B enterprises by enhancing business growth, improving funding readiness, and providing access to innovative funding opportunities. Many SMEs miss out on funding due to a range of challenges – this programme is designed to help them overcome those barriers.

Applications are now open for the 2025 intake, with submissions closing on 2 May.

A total of 30 entrepreneurs across five key industries will be selected to participate in this 18-month programme. Delivered in a hybrid format (digital and in-person sessions), it is designed to maximise flexibility while optimising learning and impact. More than just a business development initiative, the SME Advancer Programme’s core objective is to attract investment and secure funding for SMEs. To this end, it places strong emphasis on financial management and funding readiness. The programme also aims to support growth opportunities, improve operational efficiency, and promote sustainable business practices – all while helping SMEs navigate and apply for appropriate funding channels.

Qualifying criteria

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Be a 51% black-owned and managed B2B enterprise (as defined in the BBBEE Act).



Operate within the manufacturing and engineering, food processing and supply chain, service delivery, technology hardware and supply, or retail and wholesale sectors.



Have an annual turnover between R1 million and R10 million



Have been in operation for over one year



Be SARS compliant and not undergoing business rescue or liquidation



Demonstrate a growth mindset and a commitment to fully participate in the 18-month programme.

Entrepreneurs will undergo a six-stage application process, with only those who meet the requirements at each stage advancing to the next.

Programme features

Starting in June 2025, the programme provides a comprehensive support structure aimed at helping entrepreneurs strengthen financial and operational systems to confidently pursue funding.

Key programme elements include:

Business diagnostic assessments to identify strengths, weaknesses, and growth opportunities



Financial health assessments to evaluate profitability, cash flow, and funding potential



One-on-one financial and business mentorship to implement tailored growth strategies



Specialist project support targeted to each enterprise’s specific challenges.

Participants will also have the opportunity to apply for innovative funding solutions as an outcome of their improved financial and operational foundations.

Advancer Programme success stories:

Young Peers, a civils and construction business, excelled in project execution but lacked key business skills in marketing, operations, and management. Through the programme, the business achieved major improvements in operational efficiency and transformed the founder from a technical expert into a well-rounded entrepreneur with critical business management skills.

Coalition Energy, owned by Mariam Diedericks and based in Cape Town, faced challenges with inconsistent cash flow, outdated operations, and low client engagement. With the help of the programme, a clear sales and marketing strategy was developed. Sales training transformed the team’s confidence and effectiveness, helping unlock new potential. The business is now focusing on expanding its client base, launching new services in the Renewable Energy Sector and Green Economy, and further optimising its operations.

Star Centre George, owned by Kubeshnie Naidu, operates in the automotive sector. Despite having over 20 years’ experience in motor body repair, Kubeshnie lacked formal business education, resulting in operational inefficiencies, stagnant revenue, and limited growth. Through the programme, interventions such as regular mentorship, performance assessments, SOP development, financial literacy training, and implementation of an OHS plan significantly improved strategic decision-making, financial management, staff productivity, and business sustainability.

Interested in joining the SME Advancer Programme?

Applications open Monday, 7 April 2025, and close on 2 May. Apply here!

For general programme queries, contact the Edge Growth team at moc.htworgegde@sirrahv.

Edge Growth specialises in developing small businesses and creating jobs and real transformation by connecting corporates and entrepreneurs, growing SMEs by addressing their key constraints: Access to finance, markets and skills. Its offering consists of three service areas, designed to achieve maximum impact:

ESD strategy for corporates and building SMEs in their value chain

Investing in and growing SMEs through fund management

Scaling businesses to full potential through accelerator programmes





