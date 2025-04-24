Cape Town urges entrepreneurs to tap into free new courses

The City of Cape Town has added new courses to its Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy. The online academy went live in November 2022 with several training videos supplied by experts and experienced business owners.

"Many of the new courses go beyond the scope of strictly business and give guidance and insight on other aspects of life that often intersect with entrepreneurship. For example, some of the new courses cover first aid, emotional intelligence, and financial longevity.

"All the courses are designed to help Capetonians in a practical and hands-on way and are geared for people at different levels of their professional journey, whether they are students, budding entrepreneurs, or seasoned professionals," said Alderman James Vos, the Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth.

There is full-time access to all courses, which are free, and users receive a certificate of completion.

The academy is one of several small business support mechanisms offered by the City government. The City’s Business Hub hosts a series of free workshops for entrepreneurs on a variety of subjects, including tendering, costing and pricing, and business improvement strategies.

Upcoming sessions include video marketing on a budget, data analytics and marketing automation with AI, scaling your business to the next level, and supplier networking sessions.

"This speaks to our overarching mission as a City government to make Cape Town the easiest place to do business. Supporting startups and entrepreneurs, especially at that fledgling stage, is so important for our local economy and employment growth.

"I encourage Capetonians to check out the existing and upcoming courses and sign up for the ones that will help you boost your business,’ said Alderman Vos.

Check out all the courses on the Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy at https://www.thestartuptribe.org/pages/capetown

Find The Business Hub’s upcoming courses at https://www.investcapetown.com/news-events/business-events-in-cape-town/