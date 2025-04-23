Entrepreneurship Funding
    Entrepreneurship Funding

    Supplier development and funding drives growth for Nandu

    Issued by Edge Growth
    23 Apr 2025
    23 Apr 2025
    Nandu Training and Logistics, founded in 2020 by industry veteran Daniel Maswangane, provides tailored supply chain solutions to Afrox, a leading industrial gas supplier. After dedicating 20 years as a driver, Maswangane seized the opportunity to launch his own business and become a key supplier to Afrox.

    Since its inception, Nandu Training and Logistics has flourished, broadening its client base and delivering an array of goods – including food and hazardous materials – to retailers across diverse sectors.

    Supplier development and funding drives growth for Nandu

    Supplier development continues to play a crucial role in promoting economic growth, job creation, transformation and the empowerment of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in South Africa. Nandu Training and Logistics is one of many powerful examples of how effective this can be if approached the right way.

    "The funding support from The Edge Action ESD Fund has been a game-changer for Nandu Training and Logistics. It has allowed us to expand our operations, reach more clients, and enhance the services we provide. Starting this business after two decades as a driver is a testament to the power of determination and faith. It shows that no matter where you begin, with hard work, vision, and the right support, anything is possible. We’re grateful for this continued support from Edge Growth and excited about the future ahead," says Daniel Maswangane, founder of Nandu Training and Logistics.

    The business was first introduced to small business development specialist, Edge Growth, by Afrox in 2022 when an initial investment was made to help the SME purchase a truck, enabling them to fulfil a cross-border contract with Afrox. This contact led to the creation of an additional two jobs within the business.

    In 2024, Edge Growth provided follow-on funding, which allowed the business to purchase two new trucks to upgrade older models. The latest funding, from Edge Growth’s Action ESD Fund, sees a commitment of R5m to further grow the business and continue to ensure efficient service delivery.

    Clients continue to provide positive feedback regarding the service delivered by Nandu Training and Logistics, leading to an increase in business and extended contracts.

    The Edge Action ESD Fund, established in 2011, is Edge Growth’s in-house enterprise and supplier development fund.

    It offers tailored funding, mentorship, and market access through corporate supply chains, driving growth and scalability while ensuring B-BBEE compliance and maximising socio-economic impact.

    Through Nandu Training and Logistics, Maswangane is building a legacy that his family can inherit, a business that creates employment and an example of how with the correct support, an SME can grow and thrive.

    “It has been a pleasure to be involved in the initial deal and again when Nandu Training and Logistics required the top-up. The business has exceeded the projected growth outlined in 2022, and I expect it will continue to grow throughout the remaining term of the loan facility. Additionally, they have been a positive and cooperative investee,” says Reginah Mogole, investment analyst at Edge Growth.

    Edge Growth
    We are SME Development Solutionists co-creating innovative solutions that combat business growth constraints and provide SMEs with market access, skills development and funding.
