Edge Growth’s first Investee Day marks new chapter in supporting and scaling South African SMEs

Small business development specialist, Edge Growth, hosted their first ever Investee Day on 4 June in Johannesburg. Invitations were extended to small businesses that have been part of the Edge Growth ecosystem and investment portfolio through various funding and mentorship platforms, with guests having the opportunity to gain valuable insights from industry experts on the essential strategies for scaling a business.

Daniel Hatfield, CEO of Edge Growth

Attendees were treated to a wealth of real-life business lessons and expert insights, designed to equip them for the next phase of their growth journey. In addition to the educational content, the event offered powerful networking opportunities, allowing business owners to connect, collaborate, and learn from one another in a supportive and growth-focused environment.

“Edge Growth is not just about capital – it’s about impact, resilience, and transformation," says Daniel Hatfield, CEO of Edge Growth who facilitated the event. “We’re ‘VC with a twist,’ dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs to create systemic change and drive inclusive growth.” He described the evolution of Edge Growth over the last 20 years – from a bold idea focused on growing SMEs and creating jobs, to becoming one of Africa’s leading impact investors. “Beyond accolades and scale, the true value lies in driving inclusive growth and empowering entrepreneurs to create systemic change."

The event featured a compelling keynote address by Miles Kubheka, a renowned entrepreneur, dynamic speaker, author and chef who brought fresh perspective and inspiration to guests. Kubheka made a successful shift from a career in IT to establishing himself as a leading figure in the food industry, demonstrating the impact of vision and determination.

Renowned entrepreneur, dynamic speaker, author and chef, Miles Kubheka

Keshav Mohabir, founder of CAT.design and chief of staff at Art of Scale, delivered a practical lesson with practical insights about harnessing AI and technology to boost efficiency and productivity. With a background spanning social entrepreneurship, technical architecture, and strategic consulting, Mohabir brought to the event his unique blend of creativity and technical expertise, highlighting how smart tech adoption can drive tangible business growth.

Another really valuable lesson was delivered by Kekeletso Moloto from Jedi Marketing, who shared transformative marketing and sales insights, offering practical strategies for building a strong brand through clear and consistent communication.

Another highlight of the event was a panel discussion featuring Mohabir and Moloto, alongside Ndia Magadagela, CEO and co-founder of Everlectric, a trailblazer in electric vehicle leasing.

Nevenka Naidoo from DKN Transport, a logistics company specialising in road freight and cross-border services across multiple industries and Dr Thomas Brennan were also on the panel. Brennan is the co-founder of South African fintech startup Franc, known for its user-friendly app that makes investing in money market and equity funds accessible to everyone, with no minimum investment required.

Everlectric, DKN Transport and Franc themselves are all SMEs that have benefited from Edge Growth managed funding.

This panel discussion delved into the major challenges and strategies faced by entrepreneurs, focusing particularly on mindset, business scaling, and the role of technology. SME owners shared personal experiences to highlight the critical importance of resilience and a persistent mindset, stressing that co-founders, team members, coaches, and mentors are among the most valuable assets, alongside tech tools and targeted learning opportunities.

When asked about the mindset needed as an entrepreneur, Magadagela said that having a mindset of always wanting to learn and being willing to hear and ‘listen with your eyes’ is vital. "As a CEO, you're the chief optimism officer – you need the resilience to fall 17 times and get up 18, and the mindset to always keep learning and listening,” she says.

"My biggest personal sacrifice has been time with family, which is why we've intentionally kept the business at a manageable scale to maintain some balance in our lives,” is how Naidoo responded to a question about some of the personal sacrifices’ entrepreneurs have to make.

Referring to her biggest learning so far, Moloto says that one of the things you quickly realise in business, especially as a solo founder, is that there are many skills you lack. "You can't do everything, and I've had to build skills I lacked, especially around operations, and learn to rely on a team. It's been the hardest but biggest personal development journey."

Brennan agreed and emphasised the importance of knowing your strengths. “You can't be expected to be an expert in everything. I'm an engineer, I teamed up with an actuary, and we have very different strengths that complement each other well."

This inaugural cross-fund Investee Day marks a significant milestone in Edge Growth’s commitment to empowering the diverse small businesses within their investment portfolio across all managed funds. Under the Edge Growth Ventures umbrella, one of South Africa’s most prominent SME fund managers with over R2bn in assets under management, this event draws inspiration from practices common in the Venture Capital sector and has created a platform that fosters collaboration, growth, and shared learning.

In closing, chief executive officer of Edge Growth Ventures, Janice Johnson reflected on the purpose and impact of the event, emphasising the company’s ongoing commitment to backing resilient teams, strong ideas, and entrepreneurs who share a vision for meaningful impact.

“Our goal was to create meaningful, unstructured opportunities for connection, learning, and inspiration, and this first Investee Day truly exceeded expectations. It sparked deep conversations, honest storytelling, and the beginning of a strong community. We’re committed to keeping this momentum going and look forward to making this an annual event that continues to support and grow South Africa’s SME ecosystem,” Johnson says.

