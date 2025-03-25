Local designers set to shine at Shanghai Fashion Week 2025

At a time when South Africa is cementing its place as a rising force in the global creative economy, a dynamic group of the country’s top fashion designers is preparing to take centre stage at the highly anticipated 2025 Shanghai Fashion Week (SHFW), running from 25 – 29 March in China’s fashion capital, Shanghai.

Image supplied

From the runway to exclusive showrooms, South African designers Rich Mnisi, David Tlale, Mzukisi Mbane of Imprint ZA, Palesa Mokubung of Mantsho, and Jessica Jane of Molebatsi will join over 20 African fashion brands under the banner of the “Africa Reimagined Showroom,” curated by Development Reimagined (DR), an award-winning African-led, women-led international development consultancy.

Together, they will showcase the vibrancy, innovation, and craftsmanship that define contemporary African design on one of Asia’s most influential platforms.

SHFW has fast become a global hotspot for buyers, trendsetters, media, and luxury industry stakeholders, offering South African creatives a prime opportunity to expand their international reach and influence.

This is particularly significant as the country steps up efforts to position its creative industries – including fashion – as key drivers of economic growth, cultural exchange, and soft power diplomacy.

“Our designers represent a bold, forward-looking South Africa that is unapologetically influencing the global fashion narrative,” said Tshepiso Malele, country head for China at Brand South Africa, which is supporting the initiative in partnership with DR, the South African Consulate in Shanghai, and other stakeholders.

“This moment is about showcasing African excellence and creative ingenuity to the world.”

With South Africa contributing the largest contingent of designers to the Africa Reimagined Showroom, the delegation will engage with international buyers, media outlets, and industry leaders through catwalk presentations, trade exhibitions, and exclusive side events.

This milestone is also part of Brand South Africa’s broader efforts to elevate the Nation Brand by championing local talent on international platforms and amplifying the country’s narrative of creativity, resilience, and global competitiveness.

More than just a fashion showcase, this moment is about strengthening South Africa’s cultural diplomacy and business-to-business connections across key Asian markets.

By telling uniquely African stories through fashion, the designers will spark conversations around identity, heritage, and innovation – reinforcing the country’s role as a global influencer in both culture and commerce.

It comes at a time when the international fashion industry is increasingly recognising African design as both commercially viable and culturally influential.

Now, with our designers having landed on the shores of Shanghai, they are ready to take over the global stage – boldly and unapologetically South African.