Van Schaik launches new e-commerce site

Van Schaik migrated from a custom e-commerce platform to Shopify to better serve South Africa's growing student market. Here's how it happened.

Van Schaik has launched their new e-commerce site at www.vanschaik.com after migrating from a long-running custom-built platform to Shopify, as it looks to better support South Africa’s evolving student market.

One of the country’s leading academic bookstores, Van Schaik has steadily expanded beyond textbooks and stationery to offer a broader mix of book and non-book products aimed at students. As this catalogue grew, the limitations of its legacy e-commerce platform became increasingly difficult to manage.

Routine updates took longer to deliver, integrations required more effort, and scaling the platform introduced risk during peak student periods. At the same time, students were comparing their online shopping experience with global e-commerce platforms that prioritise speed, reliability, and ease of use.

“The student market has changed significantly, and retailers need platforms that can scale without becoming a burden to operate,” said Simon Bestbier, CEO of Realm Digital. “Many established businesses reach a point where bespoke systems stop being an advantage. Migrating to a platform like Shopify allows teams to focus on serving customers rather than maintaining custom infrastructure.”

Rather than continuing to invest in a custom-built e-commerce system, Van Schaik migrated their online store to Shopify. The move reduces ongoing maintenance effort and provides a more scalable foundation to support an expanding product range and changing student needs.

Realm Digital led the migration, building the new Shopify site and managing the transition from the custom platform. The work built on a relationship spanning more than a decade, during which Realm has supported Van Schaik through multiple phases of its digital evolution.

This long-standing involvement meant Realm Digital was well placed to make the call on when a custom platform was no longer the right answer. Rather than pursuing another bespoke rebuild, the focus was on reducing complexity, managing risk, and putting a more sustainable e-commerce foundation in place.

The migration was delivered with a strong emphasis on continuity. Catalogue data, integrations, and operational processes were carefully transitioned to ensure the new e-commerce site was ready to support peak student demand without disrupting customers or internal teams.

Rather than over-customising the new platform, the site was built to take advantage of Shopify’s core capabilities and ecosystem. This approach improves reliability and performance, while making it easier for Van Schaik to introduce new product categories, manage promotions, and respond to changes in student buying behaviour.

“Our students’ expectations of online shopping have changed significantly in recent years. Migrating to Shopify gives us a stronger foundation to grow our e-commerce offering, improve the customer experience, and respond more quickly to evolving student needs as our catalogue continues to expand,” said Chris Fouche, Special Projects and Group Business Development manager at Van Schaik.

From an operational perspective, migrating to Shopify significantly reduces reliance on heavily customised infrastructure. It lowers the cost and risk of change, while giving teams more control over day-to-day e-commerce activity.

The project reflects a broader trend among established South African retailers reassessing long-standing custom e-commerce platforms. As digital expectations continue to rise, many are finding that proven platforms, delivered by partners with deep contextual knowledge of the business, offer a more resilient and sustainable path forward.

For Van Schaik, launching their new e-commerce site marks a shift towards a digital model that is better suited to modern retail realities, supporting students today while remaining adaptable to the demands of the years ahead.

About Realm Digital

Realm Digital is a leading development and technology company with over two decades of experience driving growth and innovation for businesses. Realm specialises in providing top-tier digital strategies, guidance, and technology implementations, empowering our clients to succeed in the digital age. Our comprehensive services range from tailored design and development to strategic talent management. With a commitment to proactivity, bold thinking, and cultivating top talent, Realm Digital is the trusted partner for businesses looking to harness the power of technology.

Thinking about migrating your e-commerce platform? We've been helping South African businesses make smart digital transitions for over a decade. Let's chat!

Simon Bestbier, CEO | moc.latigidmlaer@reibtsebs | +27 21 975 0959



