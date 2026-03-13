Sanitech calls SA mining to trial its new sanitation prototype

Portable sanitation company Sanitech has invited South African mining companies to participate in field testing and collaborative development of its new sanitation prototype.

Image supplied.

“This is a South African-developed project, and the next phase is in-field testing with industry partners,” says Robert Erasmus, managing director at Sanitech.

Feedback-based improvements

“We are inviting mining companies to work with us so we can test the unit in real operating conditions and refine it based on their feedback.”

Industry input will help ensure the final product is fully suited to local operating conditions.

“We have a solution that makes strong technical sense, but collaboration with customers will ensure it is truly fit for purpose for South African mining environments,” Erasmus adds.

The solution treats waste at the point of use, reducing operational pressures, improving hygiene, and supporting worker dignity underground.

Sanitation in mining environments poses a major logistical challenge, particularly in removing waste.

Most existing systems rely on manual extraction and transport, which already strain the limited underground infrastructure.

“The biggest operational challenge underground is not the cleaning of facilities, but the physical removal of waste,” says Erasmus.

“Waste often has to be carried by hand or transported using cages or operational equipment that is already under pressure.

“Our focus with this innovation was to reduce the volume of waste that needs to be removed from site.”

Water efficient

Unlike conventional holding-tank systems, the new unit integrates a compact wastewater treatment process within a single cubicle.

This allows waste to be treated at the point of generation, significantly reducing the need for manual handling and transport.

“The concept is essentially a mini wastewater treatment plant built into the toilet unit,” Erasmus explains.

“Instead of simply storing waste for removal, we are processing it at source to limit what needs to be extracted.”

The prototype has been designed to fit underground dimensional constraints and support typical usage levels in mining operations.

“The system is designed around approximately 30 users per day, with treated water reused for flushing,” says Paul de Klerk, divisional manager: water and waste treatment solutions at Sanitech.

“The treatment process ensures the water meets general discharge standards, while a portion is safely recycled within the system.”

Disinfection

The unit uses membrane bioreactor technology, combining biological treatment, ultrafiltration and UV disinfection to produce high-quality effluent.

It operates as a standalone system that requires power, air and a clean water supply and includes remote monitoring capabilities.

“The plant is controlled via a PLC and can be monitored remotely,” De Klerk adds.

“If there is a blockage, pump failure or performance issue, operators receive alerts, improving reliability and maintenance response.”

Water reuse is a key sustainability benefit of the design.

“We expect to reuse up to 70% to 75% of the water within the unit,” says De Klerk.

“This reduces fresh water demand and limits the volume of waste that needs to be removed.”

Erasmus says the solution also improves working conditions for both users and service teams.

“Improved sanitation is directly linked to workforce health and wellbeing, but it’s also about dignity and safety,” he says.

“By reducing manual waste handling and providing enclosed facilities with handwashing capability, we are creating a safer and more hygienic environment for mine workers.”