Western Cape storm damage: Key insurance facts you need to know

Severe storms have left large parts of South Africa reeling, with flooded homes, uprooted trees, damaged roads and widespread power outages prompting a National State of Disaster declaration. As affected homeowners begin assessing losses and lodging insurance claims, insurers are urging caution.

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Understanding the distinction between sudden storm damage and long-term neglect or poor maintenance will be critical in determining whether claims are approved or disputed.

Chief executive officer of Ami Underwriting Managers, Christelle Colman says insurance is designed for moments like these.

Colman says storm cover is there to help clients when a storm causes real loss as has been the case over the past few days.

When claims fail

“However, insurance is not there to replace normal maintenance or common sense,” she says. “One of the biggest grey areas after heavy rain involves leaking roofs and water damage.

“Insurers generally distinguish between sudden storm-related damage and long-term neglect. If gale-force winds rip off roofing sheets or tiles and rainwater floods a home, the damage will usually be regarded as storm-related. But where a roof has been leaking for months due to blocked gutters, failed waterproofing or poor maintenance, the claim can become far more complicated.”

Colman says a roof that is damaged by a sudden storm is one thing but a roof that’s been leaking for months because gutters were blocked or waterproofing failed is a very different discussion.

Water damage among costliest consequences of storms: Water damage is often one of the costliest consequences of major storms. Claims frequently involve soaked ceilings, damaged walls, swollen wooden flooring, mould formation, ruined cabinetry and damage to valuables such as artwork, rugs, antiques and collectibles.

Colman notes that policyholders often underestimate how important proof and restoration reports become when valuable items are damaged. “If water damages artwork, rugs, antiques or collectibles, the claim can become more specialised. Valuations, proof of ownership, restoration reports and correct sums insured matter a lot.”

Fallen trees have also become a major concern across storm-hit areas. If a healthy tree is blown over during extreme weather and crashes onto an insured property, building insurance will often cover structural damage to the home. However, liability may become more complicated if the tree was visibly dead, diseased or unstable before the storm.

Questions also arise when trees standing on municipal land or neighbouring properties cause damage. Similar issues apply to potholes, blocked stormwater drains and badly maintained roads that contribute to accidents or flooding. In such cases, proving municipal negligence can be difficult and time-consuming.

Critical first hours

Colman warns motorists not to drive through flooded roads, saying many drivers underestimate both the depth and force of water. “Flooded vehicles can suffer catastrophic engine and electrical damage while insurers may also scrutinise whether unnecessary risks were taken.”

First 24 hours critical after storm damage: She reiterates that the first 24 hours after storm damage are often critical for insurance claims. Policyholders are urged to photograph and video all damage immediately, report claims as early as possible and take reasonable steps to prevent further destruction where it is safe to do so.

“I always tell clients: act as if you are uninsured,” says Colman. “That does not mean you should not claim. It means you should still protect your property, avoid unnecessary risks and take reasonable steps to prevent further damage.”

She advises homeowners to keep damaged items until they have been assessed and to speak to their broker before disposing of anything or starting major repairs.

Emergency response systems stretched during large-scale storm events: Another challenge during large-scale weather disasters is the overwhelming number of claims and emergency requests insurers receive at the same time. Emergency assist lines may remain operational, but response teams and contractors can quickly become stretched when an entire city is affected at once.

Emergency services strained

Colman says this week’s storms created exactly that situation.

“Ami has an emergency assist line that operates 24/7, 365 days a year which is extremely important during storm events. However, on Monday, 11 May 2026 we were inundated with requests to remove fallen trees and send emergency drying teams. The assist line was active but there are only so many tree cutters and specialist response teams available at once.”

She says specialist restoration companies are often forced to prioritise hospitals, medical centres and other critical infrastructure before residential properties.

“We had a response where emergency drying and restoration contractors advised they would only have a team available after midnight because they were dealing with heavily flooded hospitals and medical centres,” Colman remarks. “That is not ideal for a client waiting at home but it is the reality during a major weather event.”

Insurance capacity pressures

Severe weather tests insurance response capacity: Colman adds that the storms have once again highlighted how vulnerable communities become when severe weather cripples roads, communication systems and essential infrastructure. Serious questions will also arise when learners or students are injured during storm-related incidents at schools or public facilities, particularly if concerns emerge around safety measures or maintenance responsibilities.

As extreme weather events become more frequent, insurers like Ami warn that rising claims costs are placing increasing pressure on the broader insurance market and, ultimately, insurance premiums.

On behalf of Ami, Colman thanked emergency crews, volunteers and rescue workers who continue to brave dangerous conditions during rescue, repair and clean-up operations. She also pays tribute to those helping vulnerable animals affected by the storms.