R650m GrandWest Mall project moves ahead after land transfer hurdle

A major milestone has been reached in the development of the new GrandWest Mall, with the formal transfer of land paving the way for construction to officially commence on the R650m retail project.

The development, led through a joint venture between Flanagan & Gerard Property Group and GrandWest, a subsidiary of Sun International, is expected to significantly reshape Cape Town’s retail and leisure landscape by integrating shopping, dining and entertainment into a single destination precinct.

Retail demand already strong ahead of construction

The 22,000m2 single-level convenience mall is scheduled to begin construction in May 2026, with opening targeted for June 2027.

Retail leasing momentum has already exceeded expectations, with more than 70% of the mall’s gross lettable area secured and a further 20% currently under offer, signalling strong retailer confidence in the precinct.

The retail mix positions the development squarely within the growing demand for convenience-led, experience-driven shopping centres anchored by essential retail categories.

The centre will feature a 3,000m2 Checkers FreshX and a 2,500m2 Halaal SuperSpar as anchor grocery tenants.

These will be complemented by national pharmacy and health retailers, including Dis-Chem and Clicks, alongside fashion brands from groups such as Mr Price Group, Truworths and Pepkor.

The strong pre-letting performance reflects continued resilience within South Africa’s convenience retail property sector, particularly in mixed-use and high-footfall precincts.

Retail and entertainment increasingly converge

A key differentiator for GrandWest Mall is its integration into the existing GrandWest entertainment precinct, one of South Africa’s busiest leisure destinations.

The mall will connect directly to GrandWest’s redeveloped children’s entertainment zone, including Magic Company and Ten Pin Bowling, while also linking into the casino and entertainment complex.

Dining brands including Panarottis, Ocean Basket and RocoMamas will strengthen the precinct’s family-focused leisure positioning.

Mervyn Naidoo, general manager of GrandWest, said the addition of retail would expand the precinct’s broader destination appeal.

“The GrandWest precinct is one of South Africa’s most visited entertainment destinations,” said Naidoo.

“The addition of GrandWest Mall will strengthen its family appeal and broaden its offering, creating a day-to-night destination where retail, leisure, dining and lifestyle converge.”

Property sector sees renewed confidence in mixed-use retail

From a property perspective, the development highlights continued investor confidence in strategically located mixed-use retail nodes despite broader economic pressures facing South Africa’s commercial property market.

The land transfer concludes an extensive subdivision and rezoning process and formalises the ownership structure, with Flanagan & Gerard Property Group holding a 90% stake and GrandWest retaining 10%.

Chris Teague of Flanagan & Gerard Property Group described the transfer as a pivotal step in unlocking the next phase of development.

“The completed transfer is a key milestone that unlocks the next phase of development, bringing the GrandWest Mall vision to life,” said Teague.

The project reflects a broader trend within retail property toward integrated precinct developments that combine shopping, hospitality, entertainment and experiential offerings to drive foot traffic and consumer dwell time.

Integrated precinct strategy gains momentum

For Sun International, the development forms part of a wider strategy to evolve entertainment properties into diversified mixed-use destinations capable of attracting both tourists and local consumers.

Nomzamo Radebe, chief operations officer: Hospitality & Sales at Sun International, said the retail addition aligns with the long-term positioning of GrandWest as an integrated destination precinct.

“Including bespoke community retail within the GrandWest precinct is strategically important,” said Radebe.

“It strengthens our leisure and hospitality offering and supports our long-term vision of GrandWest as a world-class integrated precinct.”

Once completed, GrandWest Mall is expected to serve both surrounding residential communities and the millions of annual visitors already drawn to the GrandWest casino, conference and entertainment facilities, creating a hybrid retail and lifestyle destination positioned to compete in South Africa’s evolving experiential retail economy.