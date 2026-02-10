Morningside Shopping Centre now fully owned by Flanagan & Gerard

Flanagan & Gerard Property Group has taken full ownership of the Morningside Shopping Centre in Sandton, increasing its stake in the retail asset it has co-owned since 2008. Transfer of the centre was concluded recently, marking Morningside Shopping Centre as the group’s first wholly owned property.

Image supplied

Valued at approximately R640m, Morningside Shopping Centre is a bespoke community retail destination serving higher-income residents across Morningside and the greater Sandton node, including Bryanston and surrounding suburbs.

The centre benefits from stable footfall and resilient consumer spending patterns, supporting consistent rental income in a sought-after urban catchment.

The fully let, high-performing centre spans 11,600m2 and is home to 64 stores. Its carefully curated tenant mix combines convenience retail with bespoke fashion and lifestyle offerings, contributing to strong tenant retention and low vacancy risk.

Anchored by Woolworths Food, Pick n Pay and Clicks, the centre enjoys excellent visibility, accessibility and sustained demand from both retailers and shoppers.

Flanagan & Gerard identified the centre’s potential more than 15 years ago. In 2008, the group acquired what was then a smaller, outdated shopping centre and embarked on a complete redevelopment.

The revamped Morningside Shopping Centre reopened in 2009 with a contemporary design and a refined retail and dining mix. Since then, the group has continued to invest in and actively manage the asset, supported by the fact that its offices have been located at the centre for the past 16 years.

Managing director Paul Gerard describes Morningside Shopping Centre as “a prime asset in an excellent catchment area with great access and visibility”. He adds that increased residential densification in the surrounding area is further expanding the centre’s base of high-end shoppers, reinforcing its long-term growth prospects.

The acquisition also unlocks additional value-creation opportunities. Flanagan & Gerard is currently optimising the centre’s zoning in line with updated town planning conditions, the first step in a broader strategy to enhance the tenant mix, expand the footprints of key retailers and improve operational efficiencies such as delivery access.

While Flanagan & Gerard remains committed to its preferred co-ownership investment model — partnering with groups including Vukile Property Fund, Sun International, Resilient REIT, Moolman Group and Growthpoint Properties — the opportunity to acquire full ownership of Morningside Shopping Centre arose when Grapnel Property Group elected to sell its stake.

“Sole ownership brings the benefit of swifter, more focused decision-making, while partnerships offer the synergies of complementary skills and resources,” says Gerard. “Both have a place in our portfolio, depending on the asset and circumstances. Acquiring Grapnel’s stake in Morningside Shopping Centre builds on our track record as strong, flexible partners who can adapt and innovate in line with the needs of our partners, retailers and consumers, as well as the rapid evolution of trends and technology in the property and retail sectors.”

With full ownership secured, Flanagan & Gerard is well positioned to continue strengthening Morningside Shopping Centre’s role as a resilient, high-performing community retail destination in the heart of Sandton.