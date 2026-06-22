GrandWest expansion gathers pace with new 22,000m² mall set for 2027 opening

Construction has officially begun on the R650m GrandWest Mall development in Cape Town, marking a major expansion of the GrandWest entertainment precinct.

Source: Supplied. Paul Gerard, managing director at Flanagan & Gerard; James Vos, mayoral member for economic growth, City of Cape Town; Ulrik Bengtsson, group chief executive officer of Sun International and Pierre Lehaye, partner at MDS Architecture.

Developed through a joint venture between Flanagan & Gerard Property Group and GrandWest, the 22,000m² convenience shopping centre is already attracting strong retailer interest, with more than 70% of its gross lettable area secured and a further 20% under offer. Anchor tenants including Checkers FreshX, SuperSpar, Dis-Chem and Clicks have been confirmed ahead of the mall's scheduled opening in June 2027.

Speaking at the sod-turning ceremony, James Vos, mayoral member for economic growth, City of Cape Town, commented, “The sod-turning ceremony for the R650m GrandWest Mall development reflects confidence in Cape Town’s economy and its growth outlook. Developments like this highlight the role of private-sector investment in driving growth, creating jobs and strengthening the retail and commercial economy”.

He added that as lead of the City’s Ease of Doing Business Programme, it was encouraging to see continued private-sector contribution, noting that through the Air Access Programme there are now more than 230 international flights per week during peak season, supporting tourism and trade.

Vos said the City’s demand-side work is being driven through the This Is Cape Town campaign, which he launched last year across six continents and 55 cities. “Investments like GrandWest Mall motivate me to keep improving the conditions for investment and growth in our city,” emphasised Vos.

Local procurement and community employment: Flanagan & Gerard and GrandWest have made local procurement a core commitment of the development. Preference will be given to Western Cape-based subcontractors, materials suppliers and tradespeople throughout the build. This approach supports regional employment, strengthens local supply chains and ensures the development reflects the character and capability of its community.

The well-established Western Cape-based company with a legacy dating back to 1960, Isipani Construction, was appointed as main contractor for the development following a rigorous, competitive procurement process. Preliminary works have been completed, and the site established for construction, which commenced in May 2026.

The project will proceed without disruption to existing operations at GrandWest. The casino, hotel and entertainment facilities will continue to trade normally throughout the construction period.

Design inspired by the Western Cape: GrandWest Mall is designed by retail architecture specialist MDS Architecture, with partner Pierre Lahaye heading the project.

Lahaye reports, "We challenged ourselves to combine elements that people associate with the Western Cape together with those found in the existing casino complex, which replicates some of Cape Town's most famous landmarks. The design embodies contemporary Cape Town experiences, drawing inspiration from nature and the region's renowned wineries to create a retail environment that speaks directly to the region's identity.”

The single-level mall follows a gentle curve. The curved form, derived from the Fibonacci sequence, creates visual references to shells, ocean waves and sailing craft, with lighting elements referencing lobster cages and other coastal forms. A visit to GrandWest Mall becomes a journey of discovery. No single sightline reaches the full length of the mall, enticing visitors to explore. The mall’s three entrances are anchored by its major supermarket tenants and three main courts, providing orientation points throughout the building.

Seamless integration and style

The integration with the existing casino and entertainment complex received particular attention. The dining and entertainment interface zone adjoining the casino precinct will feature Panarottis, Ocean Basket and RocoMamas, with the restaurant area opening onto external terraces with views north towards Table Mountain.

Ulrik Bengtsson, group chief executive officer of Sun International says, “For Sun International, this investment is about keeping GrandWest relevant, vibrant and responsive to how people live, shop and spend their time today. It extends the GrandWest precinct, bringing retail, dining, entertainment and leisure together in a more connected and convenient way.”

The mall’s centre court is designed as a flexible space for promotions, events, pop-up tenancies and casual seating. External areas have been planned as multifunctional spaces that can accommodate markets and events, in addition to parking. A moat from the historic fort feature will be relocated, with its fish incorporated into the landscaping scheme, preserving continuity with the existing precinct theme.

Dedicated attention to detail

Material choices for the mall are organic, tactile and authentic, including exposed off-shutter concrete, natural timber and metal sheeting, drawing on the aesthetic of the Western Cape's contemporary wine estates. A muted, warm earthy colour palette leaves retailers to provide the energy and interest.

Attention to detail defines every touchpoint. Ablution facilities have been conceived to a boutique hotel standard. They’ll be treated with consistent tiling, shell accents and Fibonacci curves, as will the new mall’s charging stations, seating and landscaping, ensuring that the quality of experience is maintained throughout the mall.

Paul Gerard, managing director of Flanagan & Gerard Property group, says, "Breaking ground on GrandWest Mall is a moment we have worked toward with great commitment and care. The quality of the team assembled — from our joint venture partner and contractor through to our architect and tenants — will deliver a development the Western Cape community will be proud of. We look forward to welcoming shoppers in June 2027."