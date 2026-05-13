Dutch-inspired Holland Bakery opens in Durbanville’s Pampoenkraal Lane

Holland Bakery has officially opened its new Bakery Café in Durbanville’s Pampoenkraal Lane, expanding its offering beyond retail baked goods into a more immersive café-style experience rooted in Dutch culinary tradition.

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Known for its authentic Dutch pastries and baked treats, the new space marks a significant evolution for the local bakery brand as it blends café dining, retail, takeaways and e-commerce into a multi-channel customer experience.

Bringing Dutch café culture to Durbanville

The new Bakery Café allows customers to enjoy freshly baked pastries, savoury Dutch classics and light café meals in a relaxed sit-down environment.

The menu includes traditional Dutch favourites such as Bitterballen, Broodjes Beleg and Broodjie Croquette, alongside sweet treats including Bossche Bollen filled with whipped cream and coated in chocolate, Appeltaart served with cream, custard slices and cream cakes.

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According to the bakery, the concept was designed to extend the existing Holland Bakery experience rather than reinvent it.

“This launch is really about expanding what Holland Bakery already is,” said Norval from Holland Bakery.

“People know us for our products, but now they can also slow down, sit with us, and experience it all in a more relaxed café-style environment. It’s still Holland Bakery; just more of it.”

Dutch treats meet retail convenience

In addition to the café offering, the new location features the bakery’s popular snoephoekje: a dedicated retail corner stocked with Dutch favourites including stroopwafels, boterkoek, speculaas biscuits and chocolate-dipped bokkenpootjes.

Customers can also continue shopping through the brand’s online store, which offers nationwide delivery of selected baked goods, frozen products and pantry items.

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The hybrid model reflects a growing trend among speciality food businesses to integrate hospitality, retail and e-commerce into a single connected customer experience.

The expansion signals Holland Bakery’s broader ambition to position itself not only as a speciality bakery, but as a lifestyle-driven food brand blending heritage, convenience and café culture for modern consumers.

“Whether people come in for a quick takeaway from the snoephoekje, sit down for koffie and something sweet, or order online for home, we want Holland Bakery to feel easy, familiar and always a little bit special,” Norval added.