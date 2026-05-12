History made as Orlando Pirates gets crowned DStv Diski Challenge Champions for the first time

Orlando Pirates Reserves etched their names into the history books this past weekend at Dobsonville Stadium after being crowned 2025/26 DStv Diski Challenge champions for the very first time.

The young Buccaneers sealed the title in emphatic fashion with a commanding 2-0 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns Reserves, capping off a remarkable campaign in which they dominated the league from start to finish.

Pirates ended the season on an impressive 75 points, setting a new DStv Diski Challenge record and surpassing the previous benchmark of 70 points set by former champions Kaizer Chiefs. The triumph marks a major milestone for the Soweto giants, who had never lifted the DDC trophy since the competition’s inception in 2014.

"Sundowns brought their big boys down. These boys deserve it from day one, they’ve been fighting, they’ve been in the league, they fought all the way through," said Roscoe Krieling, head coach of the Orlando Pirates DDC team.

The title-winning squad displayed consistency, attacking flair and defensive discipline throughout the season, producing standout performances against some of the country’s strongest reserve sides. Their victory over Sundowns in the final fixture perfectly captured the determination and quality that defined their campaign.

The DStv Diski Challenge, a flagship youth development initiative by MultiChoice, a Canal+ company, continues to play a critical role in developing South Africa’s next generation of football stars.

Orlando Pirates’ triumph further highlights the growing strength of youth football in the country, with several players from the Buccaneers’ reserve side now expected to make the transition into senior football following their impressive performances this season.

"They showed character, we could suffer without the ball. Today they proved themselves." Krieling added.

Pirates’ historic victory also serves as a proud moment for the club’s development structures, with the young Buccaneers finally bringing home silverware after years of competing in one of South Africa’s most competitive youth tournaments.



