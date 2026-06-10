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    Fifa World Cup 2026 | Go sports, go culture, go brands!

    The competition around the 2026 Fifa World Cup is not just on the field. If you’re anything like me (comfortably sports-illiterate but still dragged into the orbit) it mostly registers as “go sports!” energy. But what I can appreciate is that some of the best action is happening in the adverts, where brands are using the stage to compete for our attention.
    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    10 Jun 2026
    10 Jun 2026
    KFC brings chickens to the field. Source: YouTube.
    KFC brings chickens to the field. Source: YouTube.

    Here are some of the ads tapping into football fever:

    Nike leads with spectacle. Its Rip the Script campaign which turns football into a cinematic action packed universe, blending the sport stars with global entertainment figures in a way that keeps the spirit of the Nike brand of being true to yourself.

    Coca-Cola, by contrast, has retreated from spectacle into sentiment. Its Feel It All campaign focuses on the emotion of fandom: anticipation, disappointment, celebration and ritual.

    Even fast-food brands are in on the action. KFC’s Best Legs campaign sidesteps football spectacle in favour of humour and product association by letting chickens take over training.

    Uber Eats has joined the World Cup marketing scramble with a global campaign fronted by Gordon Ramsay, turning football’s biggest tournament into a high-pressure kitchen of its own. The work titles Who Could Cook At A Time Like This? leans into Ramsay’s trademark intensity to dramatise the idea of cooking under pressure.

    Closer to home, DStv and SuperSport go straight for humour. Their Everything Can Wait advert argues that the World Cup is one of the few cultural events still powerful enough to override daily life and routine. The fun comes through in the execution, a weary continent dozing off everywhere from sofas to workplaces, as 24-hour access to matches turns football into a vigil.

    Samsung and Thierry Henry's World Cup narrative is not about football at all, but about the screen itself. By positioning its televisions as the definitive way to experience the tournament, it turns the broadcast medium into the message that the World Cup is a technological showcase as much as a sporting one.

    Read more: marketing, advertisements, Nike, KFC, DStv, retail brands, sports brands, Karabo Ledwaba, Fifa World Cup 2026
    Share this article

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at marketingnews@bizcommunity.com
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