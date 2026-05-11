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    Zakes Bantwini to launch foundation aimed at empowering communities

    Grammy Award-winning artist and entrepreneur Zakes Bantwini is set to officially launch the Zakes Bantwini Foundation, a new initiative aimed at empowering communities through art, education, sport, music and cultural development.
    11 May 2026
    11 May 2026
    Zakes Bantwini. Image supplied
    Zakes Bantwini. Image supplied

    The foundation is focused on supporting women, youth and aspiring creatives across South Africa through mentorship, skills development, industry guidance and access to career opportunities.

    “South Africa is filled with extraordinary talent,” said Bantwini. “The foundation was created to help bridge the gap between passion and opportunity by equipping young people with the tools, knowledge and support needed to thrive in the creative and sports industries.”

    The organisation will introduce several programmes including the EmpowerHER Workshops, designed to support women in music, sport and the arts through leadership and entrepreneurship training, as well as the Youth Talent Incubator under Mayonie Productions, which will focus on mentoring emerging artists and athletes.

    Other planned initiatives include The Business of Music Summit, offering education around publishing, marketing and monetisation, alongside a Creative Arts Festival showcasing local talent through performances, exhibitions and networking opportunities.

    The foundation will also launch a Sports Leadership Academy and Digital Media Training programme aimed at equipping young people with leadership, branding and digital skills relevant to modern career pathways.

    Through the initiative, Zakes Bantwini hopes to contribute toward developing the next generation of South African creatives, entrepreneurs and athletes while encouraging greater investment in community-driven cultural development.

    Read more: women empowerment, youth empowerment, skills development programme, Zakes Bantwini
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