From ‘iDiski’, DStv Diski Challenge to the World Cup: The rise of Mbekezeli Mbokazi

Not every football journey follows the same path, but the rise of Mbekezeli Mbokazi proves that South Africa's development structures can produce players capable of competing on the biggest stage in world football.

Just three years ago, Mbokazi was leading Orlando Pirates' DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) side, developing into one of the club's most promising young defenders. He made his senior debut for the Buccaneers in March 2025 and quickly established himself as one of the Betway Premiership's standout young talents. Before long, his performances earned him a move to Major League Soccer with Chicago Fire, and in 2026 he was representing Bafana Bafana at the FIFA World Cup as South Africa reached the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time.

Mbokazi's rise has been nothing short of remarkable. Calm under pressure, dominant in the air and fearless in one-on-one situations, the left-footed centre-back quickly became one of Orlando Pirates' standout performers before taking the next step in his career abroad.

His performances on the world stage only Fortified his growing reputation. During Bafana Bafana's FIFA World Cup campaign, one of the tournament's most talked-about moments came when the match ball burst during play in South Africa's clash against the Czech Republic. While fans jokingly credited Mbokazi's thunderous strike for "popping" the ball, the viral moment became a fitting symbol of the power, strength and intensity that have become hallmarks of his game.

Those are exactly the qualities that caught the attention of Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.

"It's impressive to see how he has progressed since his first games. I immediately saw that he had a lot of talent, which is an important part of football. But in modern football, it's not enough to be technically good. You need power."

Broos' assessment has been evident throughout Mbokazi's rapid development. His physical presence, composure in possession and ability to read the game have seen him develop into one of South Africa's most exciting young defenders, proving that the DDC continues to produce players capable of succeeding at the highest level.

His performances throughout the tournament also earned the admiration of Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams, who praised the young defender's impact on the squad.

"Having him with us is incredible; he is a generational talent. He was unbelievable in the opening game, especially for someone so young. He inspires all of us to keep fighting and moving forward."

That praise reflects what South African football has witnessed over the past few seasons. From the DStv Diski Challenge to the Betway Premiership, from South African football to MLS, and now the FIFA World Cup, Mbokazi has embraced every challenge with maturity beyond his years.

Football journalist Neo Poho perhaps summed up Mbokazi's remarkable rise best:

"He is an exceptional player, a great talent. I think he is also one for the future. Ultimately, he is a generational talent."

Mbokazi's journey is a powerful reminder of what the DStv Diski Challenge was designed to achieve. By providing young players with consistent, high-quality competition, the league continues to bridge the gap between academy football and the professional game, creating opportunities for the next generation of stars to realise their potential.

As South African football looks to the future, Mbokazi stands as one of the DDC's greatest success stories. His progression from the DDC to the Betway Premiership, MLS and the FIFA World Cup is a testament to the power of opportunity and development, and a reminder that the next generation of Bafana Bafana stars is already coming-up, through South Africa's premier football development pathway.



