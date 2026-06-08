Powerade unveils 'Power your Fate' campaign for Fifa World Cup 26

Limited edition Powerade Outlast launches in South Africa as the brand partners with Bafana Bafana captain, Ronwen Williams.

Powerade®, a proud brand of The Coca-Cola Company and the official sports drink of the Fifa World Cup 26™, has unveiled its global football campaign, 'Power Your Fate™' – a rallying call for athletes and fans to believe that destiny is earned through preparation, grit and hydration.

The 'Power Your Fate' platform spotlights how Powerade fuels athletes at every level to put in the work, seize their moment and turn effort into legacy.

As part of the local launch, Powerade is proud to announce a partnership with Bafana Bafana captain and goalkeeping star, Ronwen Williams, whose journey embodies resilience, belief and relentless preparation. Williams will front the South African chapter of the campaign, inspiring the next generation of footballers and everyday athletes to take control of their performance.

'Power Your Fate' is about owning your journey – doing the work when no one is watching so you’re ready when it matters most,” said Ronwen Williams. “That mindset has defined my career, and I’m proud to partner with Powerade to inspire South Africans to believe in what’s possible, especially as we gear up for the world stage.”

Fuel built for big moments

To mark the campaign, Powerade has launched the limited edition Powerade® Outlast in South Africa, formulated to replenish the body and mind with bold hydration for athletes pushing through intense matches, training sessions and everyday workouts. Designed for those who refuse to fade when the pressure is on, Powerade Outlast reinforces the brand’s commitment to performance when it matters most.

“Football is deeply engrained in South African culture, and with Fifa World Cup 26™ on the horizon, we’re proud to bring a campaign that truly speaks to belief, preparation and opportunity,” said Mario Garcia, vice president and managing director at Coca-Cola South Africa. “Introducing Powerade Outlast locally and partnering with Ronwen Williams reflects our ambition to fuel South African athletes and fans to power their own fate, on and off the pitch.”

A global stage, a local story

Globally, 'Power Your Fate™' launched with a hero film featuring elite athletes including football stars, Lamine Yamal and Rodrygo Goes alongside everyday athletes, reinforcing Powerade’s role in keeping players hydrated at every level of the game. In South Africa, the campaign will roll out across digital, social, outdoor and retail touchpoints in the build-up to Fifa World Cup 26™, connecting with football fans where passion runs deepest.

The limited edition Powerade® Outlast is now available at retailers nationwide.

For more information, visit www.coca-cola.com/za and follow @PoweradeAfrica on social media.



