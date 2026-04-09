Global sports analytics leader Futures expands into Africa with CSA partnership

Futures Sport & Entertainment today announced the formal launch of Futures Africa, marking the next phase of the agency’s global expansion as the industry’s leading provider of data and analysis for the sports media and fan landscape.

Part of the Octagon agency network, Futures Sport & Entertainment delivers advanced analytics, performance measurement, and strategic insights to brands, leagues, events, teams, and media platforms around the world.

The launch of Futures Africa is anchored by a marquee three-year appointment as Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) full-service research and analytics partner, further reinforcing Futures’ investment and experience in the region.

Led by Struan Campbell , managing director, Futures Africa, the agency will advise CSA on ongoing efforts, as well as provide an integrated analytics program aimed at enhancing commercial strategy and fostering new growth for the governing body. The scope includes global audience analysis, comprehensive partner media valuations, fan segmentation and insights, asset valuation across CSA’s entire portfolio, and the adoption of advanced data-driven methodologies to support commercialization and partner value enhancement.

“The opportunities across African sport are significant, and the launch of Futures Africa reflects our strong confidence in the continent’s growth trajectory,” said Kevin Alavy , global managing director, Futures Sport & Entertainment. “Having a dedicated local presence in Africa will allow us to continue to support that evolution with real focus, and our work with CSA provides a powerful foundation in that journey.”

“This partnership enables CSA to strengthen its commercial programs through forward-looking analytical expertise that supports clear, confident decision-making,” said Mtunzi Jonas , chief commercial officer at Cricket South Africa. “Futures’ global reputation, along with their ability to translate data into clear, actionable strategies, made them the ideal partner to help us realise our ambitions as both a brand and a business, with data guiding and informing every decision we make.”

The CSA appointment follows Futures’ recent work with the United Rugby Championship (URC) and Western Province Cricket, helping to establish the company’s foundations in South Africa. CSA now joins an elite roster of international cricket clients, alongside multiple other cricket boards.

“Futures Africa exists to help rights holders and brands move beyond retrospective reporting to decision-ready insight that drives real growth,” said Campbell. “Starting with the URC and CSA, and formally launching alongside industry leaders across both brands and rights holders, sets the tone for what we want to build in using data and insights to reshape sponsorship impact and sustained commercial expansion across the region.”

Futures Africa is a joint Alliance between the Octagon agency network, and an independent South African ownership group.

About Futures Sport & Entertainment:

Futures Sport & Entertainment provides industry-leading data and analysis of the sports media and fan landscape. For nearly twenty-five years, Futures has supported global partners in driving strategic and commercial growth through consultancy powered by proprietary data, technology and deep expertise. Futures services encompass sponsorship valuations, audience research, fan insights and C-suite consulting.

Futures Africa was established to bring these capabilities to the continent and support the growth of African teams, rights holders, and brands.



