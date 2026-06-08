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Prism Awards

news | www.prism-awards.co.za

Prisa opens applications for Prisms Young Voices 2026

The Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (Prisa) has opened applications for Prisms Young Voices 2026, its flagship programme aimed at identifying and developing the next generation of communications professionals.
8 Jun 2026
8 Jun 2026
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Bridging gap

Public Relations has always been about perspective. It is the ability to take fragmented moments, shifting realities and complex conversations, and turn them into stories that move people, shape industries and influence society.

Designed to bridge the gap between emerging talent and industry leadership, Prisms Young Voices gives selected participants direct exposure to the Prisms judging environment, award-winning campaigns, mentorship opportunities and high-level industry engagement.

The initiative forms part of the 2026 Prisms Awards under the theme Kaleidoscope: Patterns of Impact Across Past, Present & Future, which reflects an industry shaped by rapidly evolving conversations across media, culture, technology, creativity and human behaviour.

As communications continues to evolve in an era defined by digital influence, AI-driven engagement and changing expectations, PRISMS Young Voices aims to identify and support a new generation of communicators capable of shaping meaningful narratives across Africa.

“Communications is evolving rapidly, and younger professionals are increasingly influencing how brands, organisations and institutions engage with society,” said Thabisile Phumo, Chief Judge of the 2026 Prisms Awards. “Prisms Young Voices creates space for emerging talent to get meaningful exposure to the standards, thinking and strategic work shaping the professional today. We want to create access, build confidence and help develop the next generation of industry leaders.”

Selected participants will receive:

  • Industry mentorship and networking opportunities
  • Exposure to award-winning campaigns and Prisms judging processes
  • Professional development opportunities and industry insight
  • Visibility through Prisa and Prisms communication platforms
  • Access to a growing network of Prisms Young Voices alumni

How to apply to be part of the Prisms Young Voces 2026:

Submit a 200 – 250 word motivation or 3 – 5 minute video, explaining why you should be part of Prisms Young Voices 2026.

Applications open on 1 June 2026.

As the communications industry continues to evolve, Prisms Young Voices 2026 aims to spotlight the next generation of thinkers and storytellers ready to leave their mark on the future of African communications.

Read more: Public relations, PRISA, PR
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