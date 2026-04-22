PrismAwards2026 | Kaleidoscope: Patterns of Impact Across Past, Present & Future entries open

Entries for the 2026 Prism Summit & Awards have officially opened with the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (Prisa) inviting practitioners, agencies, corporates, NGOs and government practitioners across the continent to submit their most impactful work.

Entries for the 2026 Prism Summit & Awards have officially opened with the theme Kaleidoscope: Patterns of Impact Across Past, Present & Future (Source: AI-generated image)

Entries close in three months on 2 August 2026.

Kaleidoscope: Patterns of Impact Across Past, Present & Future

The 2026 awards are anchored in the theme Kaleidoscope: Patterns of Impact Across Past, Present & Future, a concept that reflects the evolving role of communication in shaping meaning, influencing systems and contributing to sustainable development.

Much like a kaleidoscope reframes familiar fragments into new patterns, the theme recognises how strategic communication brings Africa’s past, present and future into sharper focus — revealing new possibilities with every turn.

Prisa President Bradly Howland says the theme arrives at a pivotal moment for the continent and the profession.“Africa’s communications landscape is expanding, maturing and asserting its voice.

Prisa continues to bring the continent’s practitioners together, strengthening the profession through shared standards, learning and purpose,” says Howland.

He adds, “As we advance the African Declaration, currently underway, Prisa remains a lighthouse for communicators across the region — guiding the industry towards ethical practice, meaningful impact and a unified professional identity.

“Kaleidoscope speaks directly to this moment, reminding us that when we shift perspective, we unlock new patterns of possibility for Africa.”

Shaping the industry’s contribution to society

Chairman of the Prisms Awards 2026 Committee, Paul Reynell, emphasises the theme's importance in shaping the industry’s contribution to society.

"Kaleidoscope: Patterns of Impact Across Past, Present & Future calls on our profession to elevate its thinking and responsibility.

“The work we do influences public understanding, strengthens institutions and shapes the trajectory of communities.

“This theme challenges practitioners to bring clarity to complexity and to use communication as a force for positive, measurable change.”

He emphasises that the 2026 Prism Summit & Awards celebrates work that not only tells powerful stories, but drives transformation — contributing meaningfully to the future of Africa and her people.

New category

In support of the theme, Prisa has introduced a new special category for 2026: Kaleidoscope — Patterns of Impact Across Past, Present & Future that recognises an exceptional PR campaign in any sector that demonstrates a meaningful or measurable contribution to sustainable development in one or more of the following areas:

Economic Growth & Innovation



Climate Resilience & Environmental Stewardship



Social Equity, Health & Human Development



Governance, Accountability & Ethical Leadership.

Entering

Entrants are encouraged to demonstrate clear objectives, strategic insight, creativity, measurable outcomes and alignment with responsible communication practice.

Entries must be submitted via the official Prisms portal at official Prisms portal.