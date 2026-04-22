From insight to impact: MASA approves Rogerwilco research as CPD learning content

Approval recognises the role of locally produced marketing insight in advancing professional standards and continuous learning across the industry

Rogerwilco has announced that two of its flagship industry research reports, Township Customer Experience and South African Customer Experience, have received Professional Body CPD approval from the Marketing Association of South Africa (MASA). The move enables designated marketing professionals to earn Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points through structured engagement with locally produced market research insights.

The MASA CPD Panel has approved both reports under the Marketing category, with each report carrying 12 CPD points. Members designated as Chartered Marketers (CMSA), Marketing Practitioners (MPSA) and Associate Marketers (MPSA) can now claim their points on completion of the approved learning process.

Marketing professionals will earn CPD points by downloading and reading the approved research reports and completing a structured assessment process aligned with MASA CPD requirements.

According to Rogerwilco, the approval reflects the growing recognition of high-quality local marketing research as a valuable source of professional learning.

“South Africa’s marketing industry needs relevant, evidence-based insights that reflect our unique market realities,” says Mongezi Mtati, senior brand strategist at Rogerwilco. “These reports have been developed and refined annually over seven years to help marketers better understand evolving customer expectations and township market dynamics. Having them approved for MASA Professional Body CPD points recognises the role that research-led learning plays in advancing professional standards across the industry.”

The MASA CPD requirements for professionally designated marketers aims to ensure that designated marketers maintain and enhance their competencies through ongoing learning and engagement with approved industry content.

Enrico Du Plessis, programme leader for professional designations at MASA, says the inclusion of industry research reflects a broader shift in how professional development is recognised. “MASA’s CPD framework supports diverse forms of meaningful learning that strengthen professional marketing practice. Approving locally relevant research initiatives allows designated members to engage deeply with insights that contribute to professional growth and industry advancement.”

The 2025 Township Customer Experience (CPD Approval Number: MA RW 26001) and the 2025 South African Customer Experience (CPD Approval Number: MA RW 26002) reports have been developed through collaboration with strategic partners, providing marketers with data-driven trends and perspectives on consumer behaviour, brand experience and evolving engagement strategies within the South African context.

Designated members interested in earning CPD points can access the reports via Rogerwilco’s dedicated report sites and follow the assessment process outlined in the download confirmation email to submit their participation.



