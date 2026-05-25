Turning SEO into GEO: How Rogerwilco is winning the AI search era

Africa’s largest B Corp-certified digital agency Rogerwilco walked away with five more awards for its generative engine optimisation (GEO) and AI-driven digital work at the Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA) Smarties South Africa Awards. The wins mark the latest milestone in a remarkable year of industry recognition for its work for Stellenbosch University, Stellenbosch Business School and Africa Check, bringing its total tally to 22 awards for AI led campaigns across local and international platforms.

The Smarties wins include four golds for Small Budget, Big Impact; AI Powered Data Insights / Contextual Marketing; Innovative Use of AI in Advertising and Audience Engagement Excellence Using AI, as well as a silver for Advanced Technologies Marketing.

“We saw early that generative AI was going to fundamentally change how people find information online,” says Charlie Stewart, CEO of Rogerwilco. “This recognition is about far more than the awards, it validates that GEO is becoming one of the most important shifts in digital marketing and search visibility today”.

GEO, the practice of ensuring a brand’s content is discoverable and cited by AI-powered search platforms such as ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews and Perplexity, is rapidly reshaping online behaviour. Industry research indicates that more than 30% of adults will use generative AI tools as their primary search mechanism in 2026.

To respond to this shift, Rogerwilco developed GEOFF (Generative Engine Optimisation Forecasting + Fulfilment), a proprietary AI platform with direct API integrations into ChatGPT and Gemini. The tool audits web content against the ranking factors that drive visibility in AI-generated responses, analysing content, structure and technical markup at scale before generating prioritised recommendations for human-led implementation.

Rogerwilco also developed a complementary AI-powered link engine that automatically identifies online mentions of both institutions and prompts webmasters to convert citations into live hyperlinks, accelerating domain authority growth at scale impossible through manual outreach alone.

Building on the increasingly important role of AI in discovery, Rogerwilco has also created Echo, a proprietary closed generative AI search engine. Unlike generic AI search tools that pull information from across the open web, Echo delivers instant, accurate responses sourced exclusively from an organisation’s own verified content. This enables them to own the search experience on their digital platforms, ensuring that target audiences receive trusted, brand-controlled answers at every point of online engagement.

In addition to its Smarties wins, Rogerwilco has also been recognised locally at the Bookmarks, Assegais and Mark Awards, as well as globally with a Bronze in the Best Use of SEO category at the International ECHO Awards and an Award of Merit in Digital Communication at the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Gold Quill Awards.

The recognition reflects a body of work that goes well beyond campaign execution. The same AI methodologies that were rewarded can be transformative for clients across sectors, combining proprietary tooling in GEOFF and Echo with cross-disciplinary expertise to deliver measurable results in the AI search era.



