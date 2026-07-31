Siyalima at Hazendal: Stellenbosch dining designed for business, connection and winter evenings

From business lunches and private corporate functions to memorable client entertainment and relaxed after-work dinners, Siyalima offers a refined dining experience in the heart of the Bottelary Hills.

As the days grow shorter and the pace of business begins to slow towards the end of the day, there is no better place to gather than around the table.

Set within Hazendal Wine Estate, Siyalima is a contemporary Stellenbosch restaurant where exceptional food, award-winning wines and warm hospitality come together to create memorable experiences. Whether hosting a business lunch, entertaining valued clients, celebrating a milestone or unwinding with colleagues after work, Siyalima offers an elegant setting that feels both sophisticated and welcoming.

Surrounded by the vineyards of the Bottelary Hills, the restaurant has become a sought-after destination for professionals looking for more than just a meal. It is a place where conversations flow, ideas are shared and every occasion is elevated through thoughtful service and seasonally inspired cuisine.

This winter, Siyalima invites guests to embrace the season with comforting flavours, fireside ambience and carefully curated wine pairings that celebrate the estate's exceptional wines.

At the heart of the seasonal offering is The Ember Table, an immersive three-course dining experience inspired by the bold, smoky flavours of fire cooking.

The evening begins with Confit Kingklip, served with chargrilled leeks, marinated peppers, smoked fish velouté and charcoal oil, thoughtfully paired with Hazendal's Bottelary Hills Sauvignon Blanc. The main course features chargrilled dry-aged Denver steak with a nori crust, parsnip cream, confit shallot, spinach, grilled mushrooms and truffle jus, perfectly complemented by the Bottelary Hills Syrah. To finish, guests enjoy banana-rum cake with charred pineapple and burned oak ice cream, paired with the Estate Collection White Blend.

Together, each course celebrates the harmony between seasonal ingredients and wines crafted to express the unique character of the Bottelary Hills.

Beyond its acclaimed dining experiences, Siyalima is also one of the Winelands' premier private event venues, offering an inspiring setting for corporate functions, executive lunches, client entertainment, strategy sessions, team dinners and celebrations. The combination of contemporary interiors, attentive service, exceptional cuisine and world-class wines creates an environment where business and hospitality come together effortlessly.

Whether gathering around the table after a productive day, hosting an important client or celebrating a successful year with colleagues, Siyalima offers an experience that extends beyond the plate, bringing together food, wine and meaningful connection in one of Stellenbosch's most distinctive settings.

Visit Siyalima

Lunch: Tuesday – Sunday | 12:00–16:00

Dinner: Tuesday – Saturday | 17:30–21:00

Bookings are recommended to avoid disappointment.

About Hazendal Wine Estate

Established in 1699, Hazendal Wine Estate is a destination where wine, hospitality, art and culture converge. Situated in the Bottelary Hills of Stellenbosch, the estate's ethos is to inspire cultural conversations through thoughtful winemaking, crafted luxury and meaningful art. Through its commitment to sustainability, creativity and innovation, Hazendal continues to explore what it means to be a South African wine estate in the 21st century.



