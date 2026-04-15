“Phillip, we are in.” Absa and Visa give fans a shot at the FIFA World Cup 2026

The last time South Africa qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, it was on home soil. It. wasn’t just football; it was a moment felt collectively across the nation. A moment many still remember as “Phillip, it is here.” It brought people together, filled the streets with energy, and made the whole continent proud.

Now, Absa Rewards, in partnership with Visa and FIFA, is bringing that feeling back, but this time, they are taking it further. They are giving one lucky customer the chance to experience the FIFA World Cup 2026TM live, to see Bafana Bafana and other African teams take on the rest of the world at soccer's biggest stage.

Alicia Raynard, executive: Absa Rewards said, “This year's campaign is not just about looking back; it's about moving forward and writing the next chapter in Africa's football legacy. It takes that special memory and turns it into a real chance for today. And it is not only for South Africans, but it is for the entire continent of Africa. It is about demonstrating that our continent belongs on the global stage and that our people deserve to be part of these significant moments.”

At the centre of it all is Visa athlete and South Africa's #1 Goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams, who will again captain Bafana Bafana at this prestigious tournament, as he did months ago in Morrocco.

His journey is one many people can relate to, starting small, working hard, and believing in something bigger. He represents what this campaign is about: pushing forward, staying focused, and never giving up on your dream.

“This campaign says: We see you and your story. Small daily actions can have life-changing effects. Tying everyday spending to World Cup access, Absa and Visa show that major opportunities are within reach for everyone, not just a distant dream. More than anything, this is about us, our stories, our people, our football,” Raynard added.

From "here" to “you could be there,” this campaign is opening the door for one South African to go and experience it all live. Because sometimes, all it takes is one moment... and one swipe... to change your story.

Absa Visa card users who spend R2,500 or more and enter the Absa X Visa competition between 1 March and 30 April 2026 could win an all-expenses-paid trip to the FIFA World Cup 2026TM.

For more information visit www.absa.co.za



