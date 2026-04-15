Durban's Gateway Theatre to open the Museum of Illusions

The Museum of Illusions is set to open its doors at Gateway Theatre of Shopping on 25 April 2026. The launch marks a strategic expansion for the global edutainment brand, further strengthening its presence in a market that continues to embrace experiential leisure.

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With established locations already operating in Johannesburg and Cape Town, the Durban opening positions South Africa as a key growth market within the brand’s international network, which spans major cities including New York, Paris and Dubai.

Founded in Zagreb in 2015, the Museum of Illusions has built a reputation for blending science, art and entertainment into highly interactive experiences. Its expansion into Durban reflects growing demand for attractions that combine education with social, shareable moments — a trend gaining traction across global and local tourism sectors.

“Durban is a city known for its energy, creativity and vibrant culture, which makes it the perfect fit for our next location,” says Mark Collie, owner of Museum of Illusions South Africa.

“We’re excited to bring an experience that invites visitors to engage, explore and see the world differently.”

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The Durban venue will feature a range of signature installations, including immersive rooms and perception-based exhibits designed to challenge spatial awareness and visual interpretation.

Experiences such as the Tilted Room, Clone Room and Infinity Room are expected to appeal to a broad audience, from families and tourists to corporate groups and content creators.

Positioned within one of KwaZulu-Natal’s busiest retail destinations, the museum also signals a growing convergence between retail and experiential entertainment. By offering interactive, destination-driven experiences, landlords and brands are increasingly seeking to extend dwell time and diversify foot traffic within shopping environments.

Operating seven days a week, the Museum of Illusions Durban is set to become a key attraction in the province’s leisure landscape, reinforcing the shift towards experience-led consumer engagement in South Africa’s evolving retail and tourism sectors.