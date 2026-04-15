The 2026 Music Business Masterclass

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro), in partnership with the Academy of Sound Engineering, is pleased to announce the 2026 intake of the Music Business Masterclass (MBM).

This flagship programme continues to serve as a premier career development opportunity for Samro Full and Associate members in Gauteng and the Western Cape. A total of 30 fully funded bursaries will be awarded, reflecting Samro’s sustained commitment to investing in the professional growth and long-term sustainability of its members.

Building on the success of previous intakes, the Music Business Masterclass has become a cornerstone of Samro’s corporate social investment (CSI) programme, designed to equip music professionals with the critical business acumen required to thrive in an increasingly complex and competitive industry.

As the music industry continues to evolve, Samro remains committed to empowering its members with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate its changing landscape.

Delivered in collaboration with the Academy of Sound Engineering, the programme provides a focused and practical curriculum covering key areas such as:

The structure and dynamics of the music ecosystem



Copyright and intellectual property frameworks



Royalties and revenue streams



Contracts and legal considerations



Financial management within the music industry.

Through real-world case studies and applied learning, participants will gain the confidence to make informed decisions and strategically position themselves within the industry.

Samro and the Academy of Sound Engineering are equally committed to fostering a more inclusive and representative music industry. The programme places a strong emphasis on empowering underrepresented groups, particularly women in music, thereby contributing to a more equitable and sustainable creative economy.

This initiative presents a valuable opportunity for Samro members to deepen their industry knowledge, explore new career pathways, and build meaningful networks with peers and industry leaders.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must be Full or Associate members of Samro



Applicants must not have received CSI support within the past three (3) years • Application details will be communicated directly to eligible members via email.

Bursary information

30 fully funded bursaries are available.



The course duration is eight weeks.



Applicants must be able to commit to in-person attendance and full participation in the programme.



All applications will be evaluated on a competitive, merit-based process by an independent panel of industry professionals.



The adjudicators’ decisions will be final.



The programme's start date will be communicated directly to eligible members in due course.

Admission to the programme is competitive and merit based. Applications will be assessed in line with published eligibility criteria, and final selection will be made through an objective evaluation process.

Eligible members are encouraged to apply within the stipulated timeframe to take advantage of this valuable opportunity to advance their music publishing knowledge and business capabilities, and should refer to the email communication containing the application link.

Please note that the application deadline is 30 April 2026. Late applications will not be accepted.

Important dates

Applications opened on 9 April 2026 and will close on 30 April 2026. Late applications will not be accepted.

For media queries, please email az.gro.ormaS@aidem.



