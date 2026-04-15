New era for McDonald’s SA as Keegan Alicks named new CMO

McDonald's South Africa has appointed Keegan Alicks as chief marketing officer, effective 1 April 2026, as the business looks to accelerate growth and deepen brand relevance in the local market.

McDonald’s South Africa's new chief marketing officer, Keegan Alicks. Image supplied

The appointment forms part of the company’s broader “Accelerating the Arches” strategy, aimed at strengthening customer connection, enhancing digital capability and driving sustained market performance.

Announcing the appointment, Max Oliva, former CEO of Spar South Africa, said Alicks brings a strong combination of leadership and marketing expertise at a critical time for the brand.

“Keegan’s depth of experience will be instrumental as we continue to evolve our brand and strengthen our connection with South African consumers,” he noted.

Alicks joins the business with more than two decades of experience across FMCG and retail, having held senior roles at Unilever Southern Africa, where he served as marketing director for beauty and personal care, and more recently at The Spar Group as national marketing executive for advertising and promotions.

Throughout his career, he has built a reputation for delivering growth through data-led insights, digital transformation and strong execution across complex, performance-driven environments.

His experience in franchise and retail ecosystems is expected to be particularly relevant as McDonald’s continues to evolve its omnichannel marketing strategy.

The company says Alicks’ appointment will support its focus on customer-centric innovation while strengthening collaboration across teams and partners to drive consistent brand performance.