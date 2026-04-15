Shop2Shop and SallyPOS unite to close the gap for informal traders and formal sector operators

Shop2Shop and SallyPOS have launched a strategic partnership that integrates two previously separate layers of the merchant experience – card payments and point of sale (POS) – into a single integrated ecosystem.

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The collaboration places the SallyPOS platform directly onto the Shop2Shop card acceptance device.

This creates a solution that covers ordering, stock management, debtor management, prep-kitchen display systems, card acquiring, real-time reporting and VAS vending in one place.

For merchants in the informal economy and formal hospitality sector alike, it is reportedly the first time that all layers have been available simultaneously, without the friction of disconnected systems, separate hardware or intermediary fee structures.

Bridging the retail divide

South Africa’s commercial ecosystem has long run on two separate tracks, and both have had the same underlying problem.

In the informal economy, township traders and spaza shop owners have had access to payment infrastructure but not the operational tools, such as stock visibility or order management.

This access would allow them to run tighter and more resilient businesses.

In the formal sector, operators have had POS systems, but not the depth and integration with wallet payments they need to eliminate manual handoffs, reduce fraud exposure and simplify their cost structures.

That fragmentation has come at a cost. Merchants in the informal sector have been unable to build the kind of digital transaction history they need to gain access to finance.

Hospitality operators have been absorbing the fees and inefficiencies of providers running on third-party bank rails with support models designed for scale rather than the high-pressure reality of a live service environment.

Closing the informal gap

The SallyPOS platform runs directly on the Shop2Shop device, which is the same terminal already sitting on counters in spaza shops and township retail environments across the country. A shop owner can now process a sale, check stock levels and accept a card payment from a single screen and in a single workflow.

When payment is initiated, it moves directly into Shop2Shop's acquiring layer and returns to close the transaction without interruption.

The result is a cleaner, faster, more secure experience and a digital record of every transaction that, over time, builds the kind of financial profile that makes access to finance and working capital advances possible.

Addressing the formal market challenge

In hospitality, legacy providers have competed on price while under-delivering on integration and support. Shop2Shop's own payment rails remove the cost layers that third-party dependent providers cannot. S

SallyPOS's direct integration between the POS and the payment terminal closes the gap where fraud or manual errors most often enter, which is the manual step between closing a bill and processing payment.

Built for South Africa

The implementation model brought by Shop2Shop and SallyPOS is a deliberate response to the South African context.

SallyPOS has spent over a decade refining an approach built around on-site installation, environment-specific menu configuration and training that helps operators get real value from the technology with tableside upsells prompted at the right moment, order sequences that reduce kitchen errors, and reporting that gives owners a clear picture of what's actually happening in their business.

Shop2Shop's presence in the informal economy reflects the same philosophy applied to a different market reality. Its device is already embedded in township commerce because it was built around how informal traders actually operate.

“We have always believed that access to digital payments is only the first step. The partnership with SallyPOS allows us to move beyond enablement into business infrastructure. By combining payments, operations and real-time data into a single experience, we’re giving both informal traders and formal operators the tools to run more resilient, more profitable businesses. That’s how you start to close the structural gaps in South Africa,” says Annelene Dippenaar, chief business officer at Shop2Shop.

Real-time settlement matters in a sector where cash flow is daily, and margins are thin. Zero transaction costs within the ecosystem matter when every fee erodes a small business's ability to survive.

“A world-class product means nothing if it stops working in the middle of a service and there's no one to call. What we're bringing to market with a fully integrated POS that covers acquiring, stock control, loyalty and debtor management in one place, is only as valuable as the team standing behind it. That's what makes this different," notes Michael Da Silva at SallyPOS.

The partnership with SallyPOS extends that same logic into the formal market with the belief that technology only delivers value when it is designed for the people using it.