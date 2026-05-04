Discount supermarket launches 360° retail media division

Boxer Superstores has launched Bmedia, a retail media division that connects brands directly with the heart of South Africa's consumer base, to be led by Adrian Naidoo.

Boxer has launched its newest division, BMedia. Pictured: (Right) Paul Coetzee, group executive: commercial, marketing, retail media and factories officially welcomes Bmedia’s head of department (left) Adrian Naidoo to the Boxer Family at Boxer’s head office in Westville, KZN (Image @ Boxer)

Naidoo joins the discount supermarket following his tenure as managing director of Mindshare South Africa, bringing an agency-side perspective to the retail environment.

"The retail industry must move beyond selling shelf space and focus on building media ecosystems that influence the shopper at every point of engagement — capturing attention and using data to create meaningful connections," says Naidoo.

He says that Boxer’s relationship with its community is unmatched in South Africa.

“By combining advanced analytics with seamless media integration, Bmedia offers advertisers a highly effective way to drive growth."

Retail media: A critical growth engine

Retail media is rapidly cementing itself as one of the fastest-growing and most impactful segments within the global and local advertising industry.

Brands are increasingly realising the unmatched value of engaging consumers precisely at the point of purchase, backed by rich, deterministic shopper data.

For Boxer, Bmedia is more than a new offering — it is a strategic pillar that strengthens the core business and sets a new benchmark for the sector.

"Retail media isn’t just an add-on; it is a critical growth engine for Boxer’s future," says Paul Coetzee, group executive: commercial, marketing, retail media and factories.

"As we unlock new revenue streams through Bmedia, we can reinvest directly into our core promise: ‘Never Pay More than the Boxer Price’."

Coetzee adds that this also signals a shift for the broader retail industry in South Africa.

“By building a formalised, world-class media capability within the discount supermarket space, we are demonstrating that advanced commercial innovation has a place across all retail environments — driving the sector forward and strengthening supplier partnerships."

What Bmedia offers

Bmedia is set to offer a unique, highly interconnected ecosystem for both endemic and non-endemic advertisers, providing an intelligent bridge between advertisers and the Boxer customer.

With millions of shoppers visiting Boxer every month, Bmedia unlocks significant scale, moving beyond traditional marketing to deliver high-conversion, measurable interactions.

Bmedia builds brand equity and drives awareness offline, supports consideration online, and reinforces purchase in-store — giving brands the edge to win the shelf battle before customers even enter a Boxer store.

Strategic pillars to drive success

To deliver on its promise to the media industry and valued suppliers, Bmedia is anchored by four strategic pillars:

Media A comprehensive, omnichannel inventory offering that seamlessly integrates high-impact campaigns with visible in-store and digital placements. Shoppertainment Transforming the shopping trip into an engaging, high-energy experience. Through experiential marketing and dynamic in-store installations, Bmedia naturally embeds brands into the customer journey. Managed services End-to-end strategic support and campaign implementation — from initial ideation to execution and post-campaign analysis — ensuring dedicated, high-touch service. Advanced data and analytics Powered by rich, first-party shopper and transaction data, Bmedia delivers precise audience targeting, closed-loop reporting, and actionable insights that demonstrate clear return on investment.

Deep roots, dynamic future

The first Boxer store opened in 1977, and now, as Boxer prepares to celebrate 50 years of serving Southern Africa, Bmedia represents the next step in the retailer’s evolution — blending five decades of heritage with a forward-looking vision for the future of retail.

"Boxer has always been about serving our communities and delivering unbeatable value," says Marek Masojada, Boxer CEO.

Masojada adds that Bmedia is a natural extension of their commitment to South Africa.

“By modernising how we connect our shoppers with the brands they love, we are not just enhancing the in-store and digital experience — we are building a forward-thinking retail ecosystem that benefits our customers, our suppliers, and the broader market."