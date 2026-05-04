Cape Town film fund reopens, backing next wave of local productions

The City of Cape Town is calling on filmmakers to submit projects for its latest funding round, aimed at boosting jobs, investment and local storytelling, with applications closing on 31 May.

New funding round targets job creation, local storytelling and industry growth across Cape Town’s film sector. (Source: Pexels.

Submissions are open for productions scheduled for completion in the 2026/2027 financial year. The fund provides financial or municipal services support for film projects produced in Cape Town, marking its third call to date.

Driving economic growth through film

The initiative aims to support productions that contribute to local economic development and create job opportunities across the broader film and media value chain.

It also focuses on projects that can attract direct investment into the city, reinforcing Cape Town’s position as a global production hub.

Supporting talent and industry development

In addition to economic impact, the fund prioritises projects that strengthen Cape Town’s emerging talent base through targeted upskilling and training initiatives.

Programmes that promote sustainability, diversity and inclusion within the local film and media landscape are also encouraged.

Building on previous success

According to Alderman JP Smith, mayoral committee member for Safety and Security, the latest call builds on strong momentum from previous rounds.

“The strong performance of last year’s funded projects is a testament to the impact of this initiative, with productions gaining both local and international traction,” he said.

This includes Wild Waterfront, which was named a finalist at the 2026 International Tourism Film Festival Africa taking place in June.

What projects qualify

The City is seeking projects that align with the following:

Stimulate local economic growth and create jobs within Cape Town



Highlight and promote the city’s unique identity



Support and upskill emerging talent in the film and media sector



Drive sustainability, diversity and inclusion



Authentically portray Cape Town’s history and cultural heritage



Attract direct investment into the city

Funding may be allocated to production or post-production across a range of formats, including short films, feature films, animation, interactive gaming, live-action content, music videos, commercials and reality TV series.

Eligibility and exclusions

Projects must be completed within the city’s financial year, from 1 July 2026 to 30 June 2027.

The following are not eligible for funding:

Adult content



Training or corporate videos



Current affairs or news shows



Purchasing of equipment or assets

How to apply

The Film Support Application form, Project Plan form and required documentation checklist are available via the Film Cape Town and City of Cape Town websites.

Completed applications, along with supporting documents, must be submitted via email to Film.Fund@capetown.gov.za

No hand-delivered applications will be accepted.

More information, FAQs and detailed criteria are available online.

Film fund submissions close on 31 May 2026.