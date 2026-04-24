Clio Awards | SA agencies showcase how local can land internationally

The Clio Awards winners have been announced, with local agencies Ogilvy South Africa, VML South Africa, Accenture Song and The Odd Number as well local production and film company, Giant Films, all bringing home some metal.

(Image: @ Lesley Svenson, Bizcommunity)

Together with Ogilvy Singapore, Ogilvy SA has won 12 Gold Clios and six Silver awards as the Unilever Vaseline Verified continues its winning streak.

VML South Africa’s Mntana ka Gogo was awarded a Silver and Bronze.

The Odd Number” Show Ghana Love brought home two Bronzes.

The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix won Bronze for Accenture Song South Africa, Pressure Cooker, Chocolate Tribe and Giant Films.

The Odd Number: Show Ghana Love

This is the Odd Number’s first Clio win, and the agency is thrilled that it was on a campaign grounded in boldness and courage that refuses to be ignored.

“Winning our first Clio for work of such meaningful social importance strengthens our conviction in the transformative power of ideas, and in the belief in the next generation of thinkers who bring them to life with courage, clarity, and intent,” says Sinqobile Mjali, The Odd Number’s MD.

“In a world where conversations about gay rights remain taboo, an ally speaking openly about themes of love, dignity, and freedom became a powerful catalyst that challenged, or at least questioned, oppressive legislation. It either struck a deep chord or emboldened dialogue, but it never left the room unchanged,” she expands.

She adds that winning a Clio clearly expresses the agency’s purpose: ideas that liberate brands, empower people, and shift the world forward.

“It’s not our first international award, but it reinforces our global awards strategy and continued ambition to build work that resonates beyond borders.”

For her, this also signals continued progress in how African creativity is perceived and valued globally.

"We are seeing a shift from participation to leadership. Work coming out of the continent is increasingly setting the standard, not just reflecting it.

“For us, this reinforces the importance of telling stories authentic to our context, ensuring people see themselves and their unique realities reflected in the stories we tell.”

VML: Vaseline’s viral Heritage Day

VML South Africa’s two Clio Awards for Vaseline’s viral Heritage Day campaign is also a proudly local piece of work that has resonated far beyond South Africa’s borders.

"The most surprising thing for us was how, as much as this was a local campaign, so many people related to it across the world.

“It was amazing to see,” says Nhlanhla Ngcobo, executive creative director at VML South Africa, who led the creative team behind the campaign.

“Vaseline’s Heritage Day campaign tapped into deeply familiar South African truths: the brand’s enduring presence in homes across generations and its association with love from a caregiver.

“The insight tapped into the nostalgia of many childhoods worldwide. I think that is why people have such a deep emotional connection to it,” adds Ngcobo.

@vaselineza

Much like memories of Gogo’s affection, our 155-year heritage is timeless. Here’s to generations of passing down and rubbing in the love ��

♬ Sunrise - Official Sound Studio Much like memories of Gogo’s affection, our 155-year heritage is timeless. Here’s to generations of passing down and rubbing in the love ��

Through a simple yet evocative narrative, the work captured how an everyday ritual can carry meaning and memory – particularly pertinent in the context of Heritage Day.

The image, which was shot in 40 minutes and stars the daughter of one of the creatives, struck a chord locally for its familiarity. And its powerful storytelling and human connection attracted attention from global audiences and juries alike.

“People started sharing their own stories and the memories they have in relation to the story of the ad.

“All of that played a big role in this campaign landing in the way that it has, and it’s really humbling to have it garner the attention and accolades it has so far,” says Ngcobo.

Rather than try to be universally appealing, it did the opposite – leaning into specific cultural nuances and lived experiences.

The result is proof of a principle that’s often talked about, but that many brands shy away from putting into practice: the more honestly local a story is, the more universally it can land.

"Seeing local work that is so deeply rooted in South African culture gain traction on the global stage shows that world-class work doesn’t always require global thinking, but rather conviction.

“When you trust the specificity of your story, the world tends to listen,” says Ngcobo.

Accenture and Giant Films: Philipstown WireCar Foundation

Accenture's Song SA chief creative officer Tseliso Rangaka says the win is a huge milestone for the agency and for purpose work.

"It proves that a local tradition can transcend boundaries and resonate globally when powered by world-class creativity and storytelling.

"Most importantly, this exposure builds awareness of the town and the Philipstown WireCar Foundation, and provides the opportunity to call upon corporate partnerships and donations that will allow the Philipstown Wire Car Foundation to safeguard this craft and build a sustainable, uplifted community.”

Giant Films director Paul Ward adds, "The Philipstown Wire Car Grand Prix has always been about more than a race. It is a story of place, people, and the dreams carried by communities too often overlooked.

"To be recognised by the Clios for work rooted so deeply in culture and community means the world to us."

Respected international honours

Widely regarded as one of the most respected international honours in advertising, the Clio Awards celebrate creative excellence across disciplines including film, digital, design and integrated campaigns.

Judged by leading industry figures from around the world, the Clios recognise work that not only demonstrates high levels of craft but also pushes boundaries and makes a meaningful impact. To win is a significant achievement in an intensely competitive global field.

The Clio Awards Grand winners will be announced in New York City, New York, US on 12 May.