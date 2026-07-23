Loeries2026 | This is Madness (aka Tuesday): A mirror and a rallying cry

It’s a complex time to be in the creative business. So when independent creative agency Distrikt 9 was tasked with developing a theme for this year’s Loeries, the team called it like it is: This is Madness.

Distrikt 9 partnered with the Loeries to shape the strategic direction of this year’s awards campaign across Africa and the Middle East (Image supplied)

Distrikt 9 is a digital-first creative agency born from a bag—a literal one. What started as a utility became its first piece of media: a simple object turned into a platform for visibility, storytelling, and reach.

Before there were offices or retainers, there was an instinct to create something that could move, be seen and carry meaning. That instinct still defines the agency today.

Built for a world where attention is earned, not bought, Distrikt 9 is shaped by making things that live in the real world but travel through digital ecosystems. Work that is experienced, shared and remembered.

Lean into the chaos

It was from this perspective that Distrikt 9 partnered with the Loeries to shape the strategic direction of this year’s awards campaign across Africa and the Middle East.

The result is a platform that does not shy away from the chaos but instead leans into it: This is Madness.

There has never been a more complex time to be in the business of creativity. Across the region, the industry is at a crossroads.

Global consolidation is redefining scale. Marketing budgets are tightening.

Consumers are under financial pressure. Technology is accelerating faster than culture can adapt.

And at the centre of it all sits a fundamental question: what does creativity mean when everything around it is changing?

A deeper truth

At face value, the theme feels provocative. But beneath it lies a deeper truth.

Because today, to choose creativity is to choose uncertainty.

To build ideas when the rules are constantly shifting and to believe in originality when systems are optimised for sameness.

Madness, in this sense, is not recklessness. It is resilience.

Interrogate, not decorate

“The brief was not to decorate the industry, it was to interrogate it,” says Thule Ngcese, Chief creative officer of Distrikt 9 and the Loeries’ 2021 #1 ranked art director.

“We kept breaking the strategy, rebuilding it and challenging it until we realised the process itself was the answer.”

That’s how Distrikt 9 builds everything it puts into the world.

“We deliberately try to break the idea,” says Ngcese.

“We question it, poke holes in it, challenge every assumption. Once we break it, we rebuild it stronger. Then we do it again.”

That cycle continues until there is nothing left to challenge. It was this process that gave rise to This is Madness.

“There is a madness in trying to find a clean narrative in a time that is anything but clean,” Ngcese adds.

“So we stopped simplifying it. We embraced the contradictions.”

”Some call it Madness, I call it Tuesday”

That truth extends beyond the work and into the business of building an agency.

“The real madness is building an independent creative agency in this economy, with budgets getting tighter, the industry consolidating, margins under pressure,” says Sifiso Nkabinde, CEO of Distrikt 9.

“You’d have to be a little unwell to choose this on purpose. But that’s the job; trust the instinct even when the spreadsheet says don’t.

“We’re not chasing certainty. We’re chasing work that’s actually true. Some people call that madness. I just call it Tuesday.”

What moves the industry forward

And that is what moves the industry forward.

“We are operating at a time when consumers are under real financial pressure,” says Lufuno Makungo, managing director at Distrikt 9.

“Brands cannot show up with noise. They have to show up with meaning. Expectations are higher, but resources are tighter.”

This reality is further complicated by artificial intelligence.

There is madness in creating at a time when machines can generate at scale.

When content can be produced faster than ever, and when the line between creation and automation is increasingly blurred.

Then there is the work itself. Late nights. Pitches. Ideas that never make it. The emotional investment in something that may only exist as a possibility.

Loeries reflects what creativity stands for

“We built the Loeries strategy the same way we build everything here,” adds Nkabinde.

“Through tension. Through disagreement. Through fighting for what’s true. This is Madness isn’t a line we landed on. Honestly, it’s just what it felt like to get there.”

The Loeries have always reflected where creativity stands. This year, This is Madness becomes both a mirror and a rallying cry.

Because the most important work has never come from comfort. It comes from tension, contradiction, and challenging what is familiar.

Madness is what it takes to unmake the ordinary. Madness is what it takes to keep going when the path is unclear.

For Distrikt 9, partnering with the Loeries is both an opportunity and a responsibility to create a platform that is honest about where the industry is, but optimistic about where it can go.

Because if this moment demands anything, it is not caution; it is courage. And perhaps, just a little bit of madness.



