The Odd Number named South Africa's leading creative agency for client satisfaction and performance

Independent industry study recognises The Odd Number as the country's top-performing creative agency

The Odd Number has been named the leading creative agency in South Africa in the Overall Client Satisfaction and Agency Performance rankings in the latest Agency Scope South Africa study conducted by Scopen.

The recognition places The Odd Number at the top of one of the industry's most respected assessments of advertiser-agency relationships and agency reputation. The biennial study draws insights from 553 professionals representing 191 companies, 40 creative agencies, 20 media agencies and 11 media owners across South Africa.

For The Odd Number, the recognition represents more than an industry accolade. It is validation of an eleven-year commitment to building meaningful partnerships, delivering impactful work and continuously evolving alongside its clients and the consumers they serve.

"Awards are affirming, but recognition from the clients we partner with every day carries a different weight. This recognition reminds us that there is no room for complacency, for us or for our clients. Liberation has always been about challenging convention, staying curious and continually evolving. The moment you believe you've arrived is the moment you stop growing. We're proud that our clients recognise our commitment to never standing still," says Sinqobile Mjali, managing director at The Odd Number.

Founded on the philosophy of Liberation, The Odd Number has spent more than a decade helping brands break free from complacency, category conventions and inherited narratives. The agency believes that growth happens when brands are willing to challenge assumptions, embrace change and continuously seek deeper understanding of the people they serve.

"This recognition means a great deal to us because it comes directly from the people we partner with every day," says Thabang Tipi Manyelo, executive creative director at The Odd Number.

"Eleven years in this industry has taught us that great work is built on great partnerships. While our ultimate goal is always to connect brands with consumers, being recognised by our peers for overall client satisfaction and performance is a massive honour. We are incredibly grateful for the trust our clients place in us every day."

The Agency Scope South Africa study is widely regarded as one of the industry's most comprehensive analyses of advertiser-agency relationships, measuring agency image, perception, performance and partnership effectiveness.

According to Manyelo, the ranking reflects the agency's commitment to understanding not only brands, but the environments in which they operate.

"What has driven this recognition is a relentless commitment to alignment. We've embedded ourselves into our clients' industries, their internal teams' workflows and their customers' minds. To us, liberating brands means never standing still. It's about continuous learning, challenging ourselves and truly decoding why consumers choose our clients day after day."

The recognition comes at a significant moment in The Odd Number's journey as the agency continues to strengthen its position as one of South Africa's leading independent creative businesses while expanding its capabilities, leadership and influence across the industry.

For The Odd Number, the ranking serves as both a milestone and a reminder that Liberation remains an ongoing pursuit.

As the agency enters its next chapter, it remains committed to helping brands, businesses and people unlock new possibilities by challenging convention, embracing curiosity and creating work that delivers meaningful impact.

Because liberation is never a destination.

It's a continuous journey.



