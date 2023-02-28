Industries

Always Eat'alian with Fatti's & Moni's and The Odd Number

28 Feb 2023
Issued by: The Odd Number
When it comes to pasta in South Africa, it does not get more iconic than Fatti's & Moni's. So, when The Odd Number was approached by Thembi Sehloho, the marketing director for Pasta and Rice at Tiger Brands, to partner with her team in giving the beloved brand a refresh, The Odd Number obviously jumped at the opportunity
Always Eat'alian with Fatti's & Moni's and The Odd Number

According to Terry McKenna, executive creative director at The Odd Number: "It always helps to come up with brave work when you have a client that is passionate about their brand and consumers, and is equally passionate about partnering with the agency to make work that stands out from the clutter. That was certainly the case on this project."

Why eat pasta once a week, when you can Always Eat’alian?

The end result was ‘Always Eat’alian’, a campaign conceptualised and lovingly executed by The Odd Number creative team, made up of copywriter Neema Nouse and art director Lindo Msibi.

The campaign itself took inspiration from a world that already exists in South Africa. A community that love, live and breathe Italy and hyperbolises it in a humorous way to show our market that pasta not only fits effortlessly into their lives, but is the sexy carb that you can eat every single day. So essentially, why eat pasta once a week, when you can Always Eat’alian?

The TV commercial for the campaign was directed by rising star Thina Zibi and produced by the production house Triple Story Content, and if you love it as much as we do, then Bravo to You!

The Odd Number
The Odd Number is an Advertising Agency co-founded by Sibusiso Sitole and Xola Nouse. We are a 100% black-owned advertising agency that has been in full-time operation since 01 April 2015, led by a management team with over 25 years experience in the corporate sector and advertising industry.
Read more: The Odd Number, Thembi Sehloho, Terry Mckenna, Thina Zibi

Source: © One Club
Sbu Sitole named a Dubai Lynx jury president7 Dec 2022
#BehindtheCampaign: Game's first-ever festive-specific season TVC6 Dec 2022
#BehindtheCampaign: Game's first-ever festive-specific season TVC6 Dec 2022
Image supplied
#Loeries22: An unlikely client-agency partnership6 Oct 2022
Nkgabiseng Motau announced as Pendoring Awards jury president27 Sep 2022
Nkgabiseng Motau announced as Pendoring Awards jury president27 Sep 2022
Cannes Lions Rankings: SA up one position to 13th15 Sep 2022
Cannes Lions Rankings: SA up one position to 13th15 Sep 2022
Sibusiso Sitole named 2022 to 2024 Loeries Board chairperson30 Aug 2022
Sibusiso Sitole named 2022 to 2024 Loeries Board chairperson30 Aug 2022
Cannes Lions 2022: It's a wrap as SA Young Lions win Bronze27 Jun 2022
Cannes Lions 2022: It's a wrap as SA Young Lions win Bronze27 Jun 2022
SA adds three more Lions to Cannes 2022 tally22 Jun 2022
SA adds three more Lions to Cannes 2022 tally22 Jun 2022
