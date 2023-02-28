Always Eat'alian with Fatti's & Moni's and The Odd Number

When it comes to pasta in South Africa, it does not get more iconic than Fatti's & Moni's. So, when The Odd Number was approached by Thembi Sehloho, the marketing director for Pasta and Rice at Tiger Brands, to partner with her team in giving the beloved brand a refresh, The Odd Number obviously jumped at the opportunity

According to Terry McKenna, executive creative director at The Odd Number: "It always helps to come up with brave work when you have a client that is passionate about their brand and consumers, and is equally passionate about partnering with the agency to make work that stands out from the clutter. That was certainly the case on this project."

Why eat pasta once a week, when you can Always Eat’alian?

The end result was ‘Always Eat’alian’, a campaign conceptualised and lovingly executed by The Odd Number creative team, made up of copywriter Neema Nouse and art director Lindo Msibi.

The campaign itself took inspiration from a world that already exists in South Africa. A community that love, live and breathe Italy and hyperbolises it in a humorous way to show our market that pasta not only fits effortlessly into their lives, but is the sexy carb that you can eat every single day. So essentially, why eat pasta once a week, when you can Always Eat’alian?

The TV commercial for the campaign was directed by rising star Thina Zibi and produced by the production house Triple Story Content, and if you love it as much as we do, then Bravo to You!



