    The Odd Number acquires substantial equity in VM DSGN

    1 Aug 2022
    Issued by: The Odd Number
    This month, The Odd Number announced that it acquired a 49% equity stake in Vumile Mavumengwana's design agency, VM DSGN, to create Odd by Dsgn, a new subsidiary to the through-the-line ideas agency.
    From left: Sibusiso Sitole: chief creative officer and co-founder of The Odd Number, Vumile Mavumengwana: co-founder and executive creative director of Odd by DSGN, and Xola Nouse: chief executive officer and co–founder of The Odd Number.
    From left: Sibusiso Sitole: chief creative officer and co-founder of The Odd Number, Vumile Mavumengwana: co-founder and executive creative director of Odd by DSGN, and Xola Nouse: chief executive officer and co–founder of The Odd Number.

    “About two years ago, we identified a gap in the business as our need for design capabilities grew,” expressed Sibusiso Sitole, chief creative officer and co-founder of The Odd Number. “We had a long-established relationship with Vumile, so no other agency made more sense to partner with. Vumile is a seasoned, award-winning, respected designer and creative director with experience in brand design, corporate identity, advertising, art direction, product development, and integrated and digital marketing. We’ve often collaborated over the years and admire his talent for liberating brands through the power of design.”

    Since its inception five years ago, VM DSGN has established itself as a specialist in concept and creative development for brands, products and services, with a strong focus on branding and visual identity. Vumile is a member of the Creative Circle SA Exco and has judged at Cannes Lions (design), Loeries (branding/digital/design), Bookmarks (digital design), Pendorings (proudly SA creative), White Square (brand design) and Cresta Awards (digital/design). He boasts a healthy client base from both local and international brands, sought-after for his visual storytelling and ability to capture the essence of the African aesthetic. Some recent examples of this include the ‘Total Energies Football Together Jersey’ designed for Afcon: Cameroon 2021 and the ‘From Africa’ Book, showcasing noteworthy design from the continent.

    Chief executive officer at The Odd Number, Xola Nouse, explained: “The collective expertise, shared chemistry, and aligned values and vision between The Odd Number and VM DSGN make for a mutually beneficial partnership. As the newly-formed entity, Odd by Dsgn will be scaled up for future growth and primed to become a world-class specialist design agency.”

    Vumile described The Odd Number as the ‘jet fuel’ behind his brand. He shared: “The Odd Number has earned the reputation of being an effective, creative leader in the industry. This positioning, combined with the leadership’s directive to be transformative, diverse and empowering, makes them the best and most attractive partner for me. I’m excited about what the future holds for us and the impact we will make in the years to come.”

    The Odd Number
    The Odd Number is an Advertising Agency co-founded by Sibusiso Sitole and Xola Nouse. We are a 100% black-owned advertising agency that has been in full-time operation since 01 April 2015, led by a management team with over 25 years experience in the corporate sector and advertising industry.
