Loeries Night Two

The brand communications industry’s best were out in style once again on Friday for The Loeries, the premier celebration of creativity in Africa and the Middle East, which hosted the second round of its awards on 11 October, at Cape Town’s historic City Hall.

For 46 years, the Loeries has been awarding creative excellence in the advertising and brand communication industry. Friday’s event focused on PR, film and radio along with other key categories.

As the highest accolade in the industry across the Africa and Middle East region, the Loeries not only celebrates innovative work, it also promotes, supports and celebrates creativity by assisting brands, agencies, and consumers to appreciate the value of ideas and fresh thinking.

Loeries CEO Preetesh Sewraj lauded the Loeries partners and stressed that the awards exist to serve their shareholders, which is “Everyone in the room.” Explaining that one becomes a member of The Loeries organisation by the virtue of your work being entered. “The business of creative excellence belongs to everyone.”

Loeries Creative Week is the largest gathering of its kind in the region and brings together the very best in the industry for a festival of networking, celebration, and recognition of great work.

Outgoing Loeries Chairperson, Sibusiso Sitole, described The Loeries as “The most powerful showcase of creativity in the world,” while Kabelo Moshapalo who follows him into the role lauded the “Contextually charged ideas that speak directly to our people,” adding that the region is ready to go global.

Film Crafts

Film Crafts – Direction a Craft Gold Loerie was awarded to 0307 Films Pty Ltd for KFC Beyond The Sea KFC 2.0

Film Crafts – Performance a Craft Gold Loerie was awarded to DARLING FILMS (PTY) LTD for NEDBANK HONOURING THE CLASS OF ’76 SIGNWRITER FILM YOUTH DAY CAMPAIGN

Film Crafts - Music a Gold Loerie was awarded to Accenture Song for Allan Gray Everything Comes Around

Film Crafts - Sound Design a Craft Gold Loerie was awarded to DARLING FILMS (PTY) LTD for NEDBANK HONOURING THE CLASS OF ’76 SIGNWRITER FILM YOUTH DAY CAMPAIGN

Film Crafts - Editing a Craft Gold Loerie was awarded to Post Modern for Bongeziwe Mabandla – Soze Music Video

Film Crafts – Cinematography a Craft Gold was awarded to DARLING FILMS (PTY) LTD for NEDBANK HONOURING THE CLASS OF ’76 SIGNWRITER FILM YOUTH DAY CAMPAIGN

Film

Film - TV & Cinema Commercials – u to 90s a Gold Loerie was awarded to Impact BBDO for - Floward Works Like Magic

Film – TV & Cinema Commercials – up to 90s a Gold Loerie was awarded to Ogilvy South Africa for KFC; Beyond The Sea

Film - Online Film - above 30s a Gold Loerie was awarded to Joe Public for Nedbank; The Signwriter

Radio Crafts

Radio Crafts – Direction a Campaign Craft Gold Loerie was awarded to TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris for Bedtime Stories for Business People; City Lodge Hotels

Radio Crafts - Writing a Campaign Craft Gold Loerie was awarded to The Odd Number for Salvation Army Mama

Radio Crafts – Writing a Craft Gold Loerie was awarded to The Odd Number for Game Stores; Game Installation Services

Radio Crafts - Performance a Campaign Craft Gold Loerie was awarded to The Odd Number for Salvation Army Mama

Radio Station - Commercials a Campaign Gold Loerie was awarded to The Odd Number for Salvation Army - Papa, Mama, Koko

Radio Station – Commercials a Campaign Gold Loerie was awarded to Joe Public for There's a beer for you - Okrrr, What's Gucci, Spill the Tea SAB (ABINBEV)

Radio Station - Commercials a Campaign Gold Loerie was awarded to Halo Advertising Pty Ltd for The radio campaign that cut… - Me Again, Update, Package Deal, Good News Pineapple; Me Again Insurance

SA Non-English Radio Station Commercials a Campaign Gold Loerie was awarded to The Odd Number for Rock Bottom - Cycle of life, Keeping secrets, Ink Isn't Dry; Game Stores

Service Design

Leo Burnett KSA / Saatchi & Saatchi ME Gold XD1A-24-13330 FRI0601 Service Design Saudia Airlines ProtecTasbih Sanitizing Prayer Beads

PR & Media and Campaigns

PR & Media Communication Campaign a Gold Loerie was awarded to Impact BBDO for AnNahar Newspaper’s The New President

Creative use of Data Integration a Gold Loerie was awarded to Impact BBDO Gold for AnNahar Newspaper’s The New President

Channel Creativity a Gold Loerie was awarded to Leo Burnett for Omantel; WhatsApp Oman

Media Innovation - Single Medium a Gold Loerie was awarded to SERVICEPLAN MIDDLE EAST FZ-LLC for BMW iJACK

Effective Creativity a Gold Loerie was awarded to Joe Public for Chicken Licken Big John Ya' Hunga

Hall of Fame

The Hall of Fame inductee was Dani Richa, Chairman BBDO Europe Middle East & Africa

The Loeries Marketing Leadership and Innovation Award

The Loeries Marketing Leadership and Innovation Award went to Bridget Harpur from VWSA

Young Creative

For Young Creatives a Gold Loerie was awarded to Joey Gordon from Joe Public

Grand Prix

Brand Identity & Collateral a Grand Prix was awarded to Dash Digital Studio for Enpower Trading; Putting The Power Back In Your Hands

Print - Indoor Posters a Grand Prix was awarded to Leo Burnett Dubai for NBA; The Great Indian Dunk – NBA India

Grand Prix’ Awards were announced on Friday, 11 October 2024.







